Insomniac reveals the highly anticipated lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2020

Insomniac’s Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) is one of the biggest EDM festivals in the US. So it’s no surprise that the lineup reveals for the festival is always a big event. On Thursday, February 20th, Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to Night Owl Radio and gave us a reveal of the lineup through music. For each stage, Rotella revealed a mix dedicated to each of the nine stages at the festival. However, you had to be quick because you’d only get a snippet of the artist’s songs in the mix. But if you weren’t able to get everything in the music revelation then don’t worry because Insomniac finally revealed the lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2020.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 Lineup

If you haven’t noticed, the lineup for this year’s festival is STACKED. First of all, there will be several back-to-back sets from some high-profile DJs. Afrojack will be doing a back-to-back with R3HAB. On the same night, SAYMYNAME will be doing a back-to-back with 12th Planet. Of course, some of the EDC regulars like Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo and Alison Wonderland are all making their returns to the festival.

Last year, Bill Nye introduced that year’s theme, kineticENERGY. This year’s theme will be kineticZEN. As you can tell from the artwork, expect to see more of a floral and fauna theme to the mainstage, kineticFIELD.

Unfortunately, if you were looking to buy tickets for the event then you’re out of luck. Tickets for the event are 100% sold out. However, if you want to join the waitlist then go here. Should a wristband become available, you’ll be charged automatically and the wristband will officially be yours. Keep in mind that waitlist wristbands are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Be sure to check back here for further coverage of EDC Las Vegas and other EDM music festivals.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 descends upon the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV on May 15-17.