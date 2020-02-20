7 trends & accessories taking the gaming industry by storm

The gaming industry is now one of the biggest industries in the world being valued at nearly $140 billion, and it has to be said it’s also one of the most exciting. Every year bizarre new concepts are always being explored, new epic storylines being told and new hardware being released to power our need and want for more lazy couch laden gaming afternoons.

The tech accessories that we use to interact with our virtual portals to escape reality have been slowly improving over the decades. Pick up an original Xbox controller and compare that to an Xbox One controller, and you’ll see how far we’ve come in such a short time.

However, there are some new trends and accessories on the horizon that could potentially change the way we game going forward. Whether they become the new norm or fail as hard as a new PS Vita game in 2020 remains to be seen.

Virtual Reality Headsets

Virtual Reality gaming has slowly but surely been gaining traction ever since the first prototype Oculus Rift headset made its debut a few years ago.

These new virtual reality headsets provide a whole new world of immersive gaming that no amount of resolution or downloadable texture packs could ever deliver.

Whether your gaming in VR using the pricey Valve Index VR or going the budget route with the Playstation VR, it doesn’t matter. It’s a whole new way of exploring your favorite worlds and storylines in the most immersive manner possible, while in the same comfort of your living room.

Wearable Interface Controllers

Imagine if you could put on a pair of gloves and the movement of your hands down to the most minute of fiber movements would be replicated in-game. Wearable interface controllers like this are expected to be the next big thing in the gaming industry.

Just think of the possibilities, you could literally conjure spells or feel the impact of a bullet to your torso through interface controllers designed to translate your body movements into action on your TV screen.

With controllers like these, gaming would no longer be an excuse to climb into bed and not emerge until next easter. You’d have to physically move around to interact with your characters. A two-hour session of call of duty, and you’ll be as fit as a vegan.

Game Streaming

One day the future of gaming might not involve us having to buy hundreds or even in some cases thousands of dollars worth of equipment just to have enough horsepower to run some of today’s needlessly resource-intensive games.

With the widespread growth of 5G and gigabit ethernet, game streaming or on-demand gaming has been hailed as a savior for our wallets. Google’s even jumped into competition with the likes of Nvidia with their Stadia gaming service, where you can stream games in 4K for as little as $10 a month.

If this catches on, that means as long as you have a strong internet connection. You’ll be able to pwn noobs in Apex Legends while on your way to work in the subway, just make sure you plug in your headphones. No one wants to hear the cries of a 12-year-old getting owned that early in the morning.

Revenue Models

Gone are the days where you’d pay the $60 price tag for a triple-A title and expect it to be a one-off purchase. Developers like EA have realized that there’s a lot more money to be made from paid downloadable content such as exclusive characters, DLCs, special decals, etc.

This has to be one trend that gamers around the world can unanimously agree, needs to end. What used to be unlockable content that would motivate you to play through the game is now just another way for companies to rip you off.

EA, if you’re reading this, and you’re probably not, stop this before the entire gaming industry shuns you to the land of flops where services like OnLive now resides.

Mobile Gaming

Mobile gaming has blown up within the last two years. It all started out when PUBG, the first battle royale game to start the Fornite revolution was released on the App and Google Play store.

The industry has shown such promise that game studios like Konami among others have publicly stated that they will focus on mobile gaming going forward. Since then other popular titles like Call of Duty have made their way into people’s pockets.

The best thing about all these new mobile games is that their free to download. Developers have banking huge sums just from ads or freemium based models. Going forward we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see our favorite games being released for mobile alongside their console and PC counterparts in the not too distant future.

Pro Controllers

No one, and least of all Microsoft could ever have predicted the phenomenal success of the Xbox Elite controller. The first Elite controller was unveiled in E3 2015 and became an overnight success. Within the first few months of release, it was hard to find any in stock, despite its near $150 price tag. That’s nearly three times the cost of the standard controller. The Elite controller offered interchangeable joysticks, D-pad and new paddles on the rear of the controller that could be remapped to any in-game control.

Naturally, this had other companies release pro versions of their own controllers like Nintendo with the Switch Pro Controller, and Sony will probably have a similar offering with the release of the PS5. (There are a few third-party companies working on pro controllers including Evil Controllers.)

Reboots of Classic Games

Game studios are now realizing that nostalgia is a powerful tool to tempt us into pulling out our credit cards. Disney started the trend off with reboots of their most classic and beloved movies, and now developers are doing the same with video games.

Titles like God of War, Doom and Wolfenstein were all met with major hype before we even had trailers to see what the games looked like. As emotional beings, we’re pretty drawn to anything that reminds us of “the good old times”, so naturally consumers purchased these games in the millions.

Thankfully most of the studios did an incredible job of keeping the magic that made us invest hundreds of hours into them as children. The same children who’ll continue to do so as adults, except now they’ve got more than a buck fifty in the piggy bank.

Conclusion

What do you think are some of the major trends and accessories that are/will change the gaming industry as we know it today, tell us by leaving a comment down below.

Written by guest writer Kenny Trinh from NetBookNews.