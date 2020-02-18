Sonic the Hedgehog in 4DX review

Sonic the Hedgehog had a huge opening at the box office with a $58 million domestic gross and received positive reviews from critics and an “A” from the moviegoing audiences through CinemaScore. (I had praises for the film and its Easter eggs for fans.) Let’s just say things are looking good for the blue speedster. The film follows a hedgehog from another world who will come face to face with Dr. Robotnik, played by the animated Jim Carrey. A different way to experience the energy of the film is in 4DX, which immerses you into the movie via motion seats and environmental effects like water, light, and wind.

Let’s get this out of the way. Films in 4DX are at its best when there are a lot of action sequences. Sonic the Hedgehog does have action, but these are reserved for a couple of scenes. Because of that, most of the film feels like a regular moviegoing experience. Meaning the motion seats and the environmental effects aren’t used to great effect.

When Sonic comes head to head against the U.S. government and Dr. Robotnik, that’s when you start to feel the speed. The motion seats move around to make you feel like you’re moving as fast as Sonic. Fans in the theater blow against your face to mimic the feeling of running fast against the wind. The little blue hero also has the ability to produce electricity, and there will be moments where there are light strobing effects. Expect to be engaged during the two big action moments including the first encounter with Dr. Robotnik and the San Francisco scene.

Sonic the Hedgehog in 4DX is a fun ride, but it’s far from being the best 4DX experience we’ve had. There are scenes where Sonic is zipping through the city that makes you feel the rush, but these are few and far between.

You can currently catch Sonic the Hedgehog in 4DX at locations across the nation. Upcoming films in 4DX include Onward, Mulan, No Time To Die, and Black Widow.