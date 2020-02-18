Google Stadia is coming to Samsung, ASUS and Razer phones this week

Stadia is the cloud-based gaming platform from Google where you can play games anywhere there’s a solid Wi-Fi connection including Red Dead Redemption 2, Destiny 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Borderlands 3 and more. Since its launch, only those with the latest Pixel phones were able to play via a mobile device. That’s all about to change this week because Google will be making the Stadia available to more phones. Millions of Samsung, ASUS and Razer phone users will be able to play on the Stadia starting on February 20, 2020.

In addition to existing Samsung phones, the Stadia will also be compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S20 line, which will be available in early March. Check out the complete list of compatible phones below:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Stadia is currently compatible with Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices, and tablets with Chrome OS. If you want 4K HDR gaming on the TV, you’ll need the Google Chromecast Ultra, Stadia Controller, and a compatible 4K TV. A good Wi-Fi network is also required to play on the Stadia.