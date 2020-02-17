This Cyberpunk 2077 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card isn’t for sale

Cyberpunk 2077 is the highly anticipated first-person RPG from CD Projekt Red, and it will finally be released in the fall of 2020. Fans have been waiting for quite some time ever since the teaser trailer was first released back in 2013. To get fans even more excited, NVIDIA and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for a very rare limited edition GPU, the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. Only 200 cards will be made, and they won’t be available for sale. To get them, you’ll need to enter the sweepstakes.

NVIDIA will be bringing real-time ray tracing to Cyberpunk 2077, which is perfect for a game set in the cyberpunk world filled with neon lights and gritty environments.

The screenshot shows off real-time ray tracing with the way the vibrant lights from the poster reflect off the ground. Ambient lighting also sets the mood of the futuristic and urban city.

As for the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpuunk 2077 Edition, each is equipped with the GeForce RTX 2080 TI (see it on Amazon) with a custom AL50252 aluminum shroud covered in yellow, capturing the logo’s color.

GeForce.com is giving away 77 of the 200 cards through its 2020 #RTXOn sweepstakes. To enter, visit the GeForce social media pages (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) and retweet, like, or comment on its #RTX sweepstakes posts.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. We made 77 for our community. Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

— NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

For Twitter, you’ll need to retweet the post and tag a friend in the post’s replies section with #RTXOn. For Instagram, simply like the video and tag a friend in the replies with #RTXOn. If you get selected, you and your friend will both win the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpuunk 2077 Edition. You may even enter as often as you like.

The sweepstakes ends on February 28, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back for a couple of times, but this time CD Project Red is planning to release it on September 17, 2020. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

