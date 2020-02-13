Billie Eilish lends chilling voice for James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ theme song

The 007 James Bond films have had a tradition of having psychedelic opening titles and original songs from popular artists. Skyfall had Adele to sing the theme song, GoldenEye had Tina Turner, Die Another Die had Madonna, and the list goes on and on. No Time To Die is the highly anticipated James Bond film, marking the last time we’ll see Daniel Craig as the British spy, and pop singer Billie Eilish has released the theme song titled after the film.

The song features Eilish’s chilling voice, and it’s a subtler song compared to previous songs. It also marks the youngest singer to ever perform and write a Bond song. It’s produced by her brother FINNEAS and Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr.

If you want to see Eilish performing “No Time To Die” live, you can listen to her performance at the Brit Awards on February 18 with special guests Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

“Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film,” said Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of No Time To Die.

“There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come,” said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”. FINNEAS adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time To Die hits theaters on April 2, 2020 in the UK and April 10th in the U.S.

Billie Eilish will be touring across North America in the Where Do We Go? tour, which starts on March 9, 2020. Tickets are currently sold out.

Check out the list of Billie’s 2020 Where Do We Go? Tour below.