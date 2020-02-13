Matt Reeves releases The Batman test footage with Robert Pattinson

The Batman is currently in production, and there have been plenty of photos leaked on the London set. Fans have been curious about what Robert Pattinson would look like inside the batsuit, but they won’t have to wonder for long. Director Matt Reeves has released the camera test footage on his Vimeo account, and we see the actor inside his suit.

The video begins in complete darkness with a dramatic song playing in the background. (This could be the theme for the upcoming film.) Slowly, an out of focus Batman comes into the frame under the red light. He walks towards the camera, revealing the new bat logo on his chest. Like Nolan’s Batman films, the suit looks to be heavily armored.

Matt Reeves has been teasing the production of The Batman. Recently, he tweeted a photo on the first day of principal photography.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021.