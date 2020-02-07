6 The Walking Dead Easter eggs fans may notice in Saints & Sinners

The Walking Dead is entering the virtual reality realm with two games, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and The Walking Dead: Onslaught. The latter is releasing later in 2020, but you can get your hands on Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners right now. The survival horror VR game will immerse you into a zombie apocalyptic world. The studio has revealed 6 Easter eggs in the game that fans will recognize in The Walking Dead universe. Check them out below.

1. The Whisperer Mask

The Whisperer mask can be seen hanging on a wall. Fans will recognize the mask belonging to The Whisperers, a primitivist society against civilization and humanity. Led by Alpha, the group has disregarded their names and identities, opting to lead a life like animals. And like animals, they move from area to area like nomads. They are able to move in groups by blending in with the zombies, a tactic that was seen in the first season of the AMC show. What makes the Whisperers dangerous is their ability to control a horde of zombies to attack. The Whisperers made their first appearance in season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead.

2. Sarah Bennett’s Radio

Sarah Bennett’s Radio is from The Supernatural Skeptic’s Guide to New Orleans podcast, and she’s an original character for The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Gamers will recognize the voice of Mara Junot, who voiced Mortal Kombat 11’s Sindel, The Outer Worlds’ Nyoka, and League of Legends’ Evelynn. There are 10 episodes available for the podcast, which features a new story in The Walking Dead universe.

3. Commonwealth Armor Stand

Commonwealth is a large community from the comics, and it strives to bring back the same society before the zombie apocalypse. If you’re in that society, you will remain the same as you were before the apocalypse. That meant the rich remained rich, and the poor remained poor. It’s led by Pamela Milton, the Governor. Officer Mercer leads the army, and they wear white armor and are equipped with rifles, spears, and shields.

If you were a lower class citizen, you would have jobs like a baker or tailor, and if you were an upper-class citizen, you could be a lawyer, etc. Although it tries to bring structure from the previous era, it’s ruled like a monarchy. The community has yet to debut in The Walking Dead on AMC.

4. Jeffrey Grimes’ Panda Bag

Jeffrey Grimes is Rick Grimes’ younger brother and Carl’s uncle. He made his first and last appearance in The Walking Dead: The Alien one-shot digital comic by Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man) and Marcos Martin (The Private Eye, Barrier). It follows the brother who is stranded in Barcelona, Spain, and it’s a peek into how the zombies have wreaked havoc in other parts of the world that’s not the United States. Jeff, with the help of a woman named Claudia, must figure out a way to escape and find their way to America. As for the panda bag, it was used by Jeffrey in the comics.

5. Ericson Boarding School Brochure

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners features a brochure from Ericson Boarding School, which was featured in Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead: Season Four. The school was later renamed as “The Rotting Shithole, Texas Two, Castle Violet,” or “Happy Sunshine Land.” The game followed protagonist Clementine, who has been in all the seasons of The Walking Dead game by Telltale Games.

6. Black Toy Train

The black toy train is from the last issue (#193) of the comic series. The train is very important in the comics, and it featured Eugene with plans to unite the west and east by fixing a train.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is now available for Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link cable), HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various WindowsMR headsets. The game features a new story set in New Orleans with dialogue choices and immersive VR combat. Weapons are scarce, so you’ll have to plan ahead. You’ll encounter zombies and humans, and since this game gives you a lot of freedom in attacking the enemies, there are many gruesome ways to kill them.