EVE Online players helped raise $100,000 for Australian bushfires

The 2019–20 Australian bushfire season is a deadly period that has resulted in the death of billions of animals. Many have been helping out including Russell Crowe, who wasn’t able to attend the Golden Gloves this year to pick up his award. On the video game side, we have EVE Online players and developer CCP Games helping raise over $100,000 for the Red Cross and their relief work with the Australian bushfires.

As part of the PLEX for Good charitable program by CCP Games and donations from EVE Online players, it has raised a total of $107,454 in 11 days. EVE Online players were able to donate using in-game digital currency PLEX. If players weren’t able to donate real money, they could use their in-game money to help in real life.

In the in-game world, 2,687,693 PLEX was donated. This equated to the following:

448 years of game time

9.14 trillion ISK at current market prices

The check was given to the Icelandic Red Cross by CCP Games on behalf of EVE Online players at the game studio’s headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland. The money will then be carried over to the Australian Red Cross counterparts, which will help with relief services to areas affected by the Australian bushfires.

PLEX for Good has been helping with charitable causes since 2005 when it helped to raise funds for the southeast Asian tsunami. As of now, it has raised a total of $578,000.

Those who have donated at least 100 PLEX will get to have in-game apparel in March as a thank you. It includes two t-shirts (one men’s and one women’s), each with the Reserve Frontier Safeguard (RFS) logo.

EVE Online is available for free at www.eveonline.com.