February 4, 2020

First look at the characters of Disney Junior’s Mira, Royal Detective

Credit: Disney Junior

Disney Junior is gearing up for the premiere of “Mira, Royal Detective”, an animated show set in a magical land inspired by India called Jalpur. The queen has brought Mira, a commoner, to her kingdom as a royal detective, and she’ll be tasked with helping out royals and commoners with the help of her friends. Disney Junior has released new first-look images of characters, who are voiced by South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Hannah Simone (New Girl), Aasif Mandvi (Spider-Man 2), and Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman).

“Mira, Royal Detective” will premiere in March 2020 on Disney Junior. Check out the characters below!

Mira

Credit: Disney Junior/Craig Sjodin

Mira is voiced by Leela Ladnier.

Mikku and Chikku

Credit: Disney Junior

Kal Penn voices Mikku, who’s seen on the left, and Utkarsh Ambudkar voices Chikku, the blue mongoose.

Meena

Credit: Disney Junior

Aparna Nancherla voices Meena, Mira’s cousin.

Pinky

Credit: Disney Junior

Hannah Simone voices Pinky, a young commoner.

Pushpa

Credit: Disney Junior

Jameela Jamil voices Auntie Pushpa.

Sahil

Credit: Disney Junior

Aasif Mandvi voices Sahil, Mira’s father.

Queen Shanti

Credit: Disney Junior

Queen Shanti is voiced by Freida Pinto.

Via EW

 

Facebook Comments
Tags DisneyDisney JuniorMira

About author

John Nguyen
John Nguyen 10227 posts

Assassin, scoundrel, head honcho.