First look at the characters of Disney Junior’s Mira, Royal Detective

Disney Junior is gearing up for the premiere of “Mira, Royal Detective”, an animated show set in a magical land inspired by India called Jalpur. The queen has brought Mira, a commoner, to her kingdom as a royal detective, and she’ll be tasked with helping out royals and commoners with the help of her friends. Disney Junior has released new first-look images of characters, who are voiced by South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire), Kal Penn (Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle), Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project), Hannah Simone (New Girl), Aasif Mandvi (Spider-Man 2), and Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman).

“Mira, Royal Detective” will premiere in March 2020 on Disney Junior. Check out the characters below!

Mira

Mira is voiced by Leela Ladnier.

Mikku and Chikku

Kal Penn voices Mikku, who’s seen on the left, and Utkarsh Ambudkar voices Chikku, the blue mongoose.

Meena

Aparna Nancherla voices Meena, Mira’s cousin.

Pinky

Hannah Simone voices Pinky, a young commoner.

Pushpa

Jameela Jamil voices Auntie Pushpa.

Sahil

Aasif Mandvi voices Sahil, Mira’s father.

Queen Shanti

Queen Shanti is voiced by Freida Pinto.

Via EW