Sitcom inspirations from the WandaVision teaser

During Super Bowl LIV, a new spot for Marvel Studios’ original shows on Disney+ was released. Fans were able to see glimpses from the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Another show that has many excited is WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. From the little that was shown, there were many different versions of Wanda Maximoff, including one where she’s wearing a costume inspired by the comic book version. With the different versions, each seems to be inspired by different sitcoms throughout the decades like Dick Van Dyke, Full House, and Roseanne. Check out our thoughts on what each era represents.

1. 1950s Wanda

It’s been said before that WandaVision is going to be inspired by the Dick Van Dyke show, a 1960s sitcom starring Dick Van Dyke (Mary Poppins). And with the new footage seen in the Disney+ teaser, it’s clearly apparent. We see Wanda and Vision in black and white, capturing the look of old sitcoms as they are wearing 1950s/60s outfits.

In the image above, we see Wanda in a wedding dress and Vision in a suit. The layout of the room also looks to be inspired by The Dick Van Dyke Show with its commodious living room and placement of chairs, couches, and tables.

The front door is even on the far left just like the TV show. The two lovebirds also capture the dynamics of the couples in many ’50s sitcoms including I Love Lucy and The Honeymooners. Let’s hope we see get to see more drama between the two, just so we can see them bicker like many couples in 1950s sitcoms.

2. 1970s Wanda

The ’70s was a time of vibrant colors and peace, and sitcoms like The Brady Bunch was a hit. It followed two different families becoming one big one, but with WandaVision, we’re probably not going to see that stage yet. What we do have are two completely different types of people with Wanda and Vision, and they do come together to form a special bond.

In the 1070s version, we see a pregnant Wanda, and if you’ve seen shows like The Brady Bunch, it’s all about starting a new family life. Other popular ’70s family sitcoms include Happy Days, The Jeffersons, All in the Family, and more.

If you were to look at the background in WandaVision and The Brady Bunch, you’ll see similarities including brown stairs at the center, plants placed next to the stairs, and brick walls. The colorful plaid/stripe outfits also capture the look of the 1970s.

1990s Wanda

Judging from the teaser, it looks like we’ll be getting two different Wandas in the ’90s. There’s a Wanda with curly hair, overalls, and a flannel shirt, and with the brown color tone, it just screams of Roseanne.

By looking at the Roseanne image, there’s the brown tone, John Goodman with a flannel shirt, and curly hair from Darlene Conner-Healy. Wanda seems to be taking it all in.

And then there’s the fridge on the right side with all sorts of refrigerator magnets. Sure, this can represent millions of homes around the world, but it can also be seen as a staple of the ’90s.

Here’s an image from the revival show with all sorts of trinkets on the walls and refrigerator.

WandaVision isn’t only channeling Roseanne, it also looks to be inspired by Full House, another popular show in the in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

There are differences with the living room in WandaVision and Full House, like the windows being placed in different spots, but the stairs are somewhat the same with it going up from left to right and placed in the middle back. Wanda’s outfit definitely is inspired by the ’90s with the pink, floral vest and pink pants. Vision is wearing flannel and blue jeans, which looks to be inspired by both Full House and Roseanne. He has a similar build and poses like Bob Saget as Danny Tanner. And let’s not forget about the two cribs in front of them, which could be a wink at the Olsen Twins.

Present Wanda

We also get a present Wanda with modern clothing and hairstyle. The cinematography also looks up to date as Wanda looks concerned about her current situation. There’s a shot where she’s in full color and Vision is in black and white, as if he’s stuck somewhere, and it’s up to her to set him free.

Scarlet Witch Wanda

This one is a special one since it could be set in any decade. Is Wanda dressed up for Halloween in her comic book outfit? Or is it a tongue-in-cheek reference to Bewitched, especially with Wanda already being a witch and the similar staircase behind her?

The stairs do look similar, but the cinematography looks more modern compared to the ’60s look from Bewitched.

By looking at the different Wanda and Visions through the decades, their lives are progressing. The ’50s sitcom represents the two being newlyweds, with the ’70s representing the anticipation of a newborn, and the ’90s finally showing the Wanda and Vision having kids, perhaps twins. This could be a happy tale for those wanting to see the two Marvel heroes living happily ever after. With Scarlet Witch’s powers, anything is possible.