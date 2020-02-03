Bond’s No Time To Die Super Bowl spot

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, and he’s going out with a bang. Over the weekend during Super Bowl LIV, a new 30-second spot was released. It’s got everything fans want including the iconic theme, action, and villains up to no good.

The 25th Bond film will be Craig’s last film. He has played Bond in a total of 5 films, with Casino Royale being his first in 2006.

“I’ve had a really good run, and I think doing this movie was the right thing to do,” Craig tells USA Today. “It was the right thing to do one more.”

Synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has helmed Beasts of No Nation and episodes of True Detective. It’s written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as producers.

It stars Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Léa Seydoux (Death Stranding), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Ben Whishaw (Mary Poppins Returns), Naomie Harris (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Christoph Waltz (Alita: Battle Angel) Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter films), Rory Kinnear (Skyfall), Ana de Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Dali Benssalah, David Dencik (Chernobyl), and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin).

No Time To Die hits theaters on April 10, 2020.