Insomniac reveals 2020 lineup for Beyond Wonderland

Beyond Wonderland is almost upon us! And if the lineup is any indication then this year’s event is shaping up to be the best one yet. Superstar artists like Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Dillon Francis, Diplo, and Seven Lions are all descending upon the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino. Not to mention, artists like Shaq, Alan Walker, R3HAB, and artists of all EDM genres will be participating in this wondrous and bizarre event. After all, this is Wonderland people are walking into. So if you want to check out who else is performing at Beyond then check out the list below!

Beyond Wonderland 2020 Lineup

As always, the festival will revolve around an “Alice in Wonderland” theme that has captivated EDM festival-goers for years now. And once again, the four main stages for Beyond are Queen’s Domain, Mad Hatter’s Castle, Caterpillar’s Garden, and Chesire Woods.

Tickets for the event are already on sale. For more information about the event including parking and festival hours, head on over to the official Beyond Wonderland website. Be sure to check back here for further coverage of Beyond Wonderland and other EDM music festivals.

Beyond Wonderland descends upon the NOS Events Center in San Bernadino, CA on March 20th and 21st.