Creating the score for Tencent’s game, Honor of Kings (video)

Ahead of Honor of Kings Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 1 being digitally released this Saturday by Unisonar, we have a behind-the-scenes video to share with you on how the game’s score was created.

The album consists of 16 original tracks by composers Thomas Parisch, Edwin Wendler, Matthew Carl Earl, Neal Acree, Jeff Broadbent, Hiromi Mizutani, Miles Hankins, Moeki Harada, Obadiah Brown-Beach and Hongfei Zhao, whom also serves as music director. There are also rearranged themes from Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe featured on the album. This marks the first time the hit game’s music has been officially released internationally. You can preorder here.

With tens of millions of daily active players, Honor of Kings (developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games) is one of the biggest games in the world. The music is produced by TiMi Audio, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all TiMi titles. TiMi Studios is also the developer of the international hit Call of Duty: Mobile.

“Honor of Kings continues to thrive as one of the most beloved games in China and one of the key elements of the game’s success is its music,” Sam Yang, head of TiMi Studios Audio Center said. “Our talented roster of composers created a score that elevates the player’s experience. By releasing the game’s score to a global audience, we hope a new audience will discover this amazing music.”

Unisonar has been a long-time partner with TiMi, helping it assemble the talent who helped make this soundtrack. A little bit about Unisonar, they develop custom music and manage everything from single releases to music libraries for corporate clients and individual artists. As their publisher, record label, and composing partner, they specialize in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games.

“We have been working with TiMi now for several years on Honor of Kings and recognized this score has always had a distinctive sound that needed to be heard worldwide, not just in China,” said Unisonar managing director and producer Vivita Zheng. “We wanted all music fans to enjoy this original score, not just the gamers who have listened to it billions of times during game sessions.”