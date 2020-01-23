Cirque du Soleil’s street sports-inspired show, Volta, is magical

Cirque du Soleil is known for its impressive acrobatic feats, live music, and immersive presentation. When all of these things are brought together, it creates a magical experience for people of all ages. (Don’t bring your kids to watch Zumanity.) The best city to experience all things Cirque du Soleil is Las Vegas, but if you’re not in the area, there are traveling shows you can catch. Volta has premiered in Los Angeles, and it will be staying there until March 8th. We had the chance to experience the street sports-inspired show, and it was breathtaking with its visuals, acts, and music.

Volta’s story features a young boy named Waz, a dreamer who has been suppressed by the world of The Greys. When he meets a roller skater named Ela, he starts to dream again, and his world slowly starts to become lively and colorful. As his journey continues, audiences are treated with all kinds of entertaining acts. Between the acts are comedic shows featuring Andrey Kislitsin as the Clown.

The show has all kinds of acts including acro lamp, hand to hand, shape diving, BMX, hair suspension, acrobatic ladder, ballet, and more. One of the unique acts is definitely the hair suspension by Vanessa Ferreira Calado. As you can guess from the name, her hair is tied to a rope, and she is lifted in the air as she performs beautifully. The finale is the BMX act where five riders perform tricks, spins, and flips on the BMX bikes.

One of our favorite acts during the show is the Flatland & Ballet Duo, which follows a younger Waz and his mother. The story helps enhance the performance as we see Waz watching an old video of when he was younger. Young Waz is riding on his bike and doing impressive tricks as his mother performs ballet. The two contrasting performances blend together thanks to the synchronized choreography.

Anthony Gonzalez of M83 composed the score for Volta. It touches on all the emotions while still having that sound fans of M83 are familiar with. It’s a beautiful soundtrack, and with performances by singer and violinist Camilla Bäckman and singer Eric DeShan, they bring an otherworldly experience. It felt like a moment with the Future Council in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Since this was my first experience, it was magical, and I was surprised by the music since I had no idea Cirque du Soleil did live music. I was captivated every time there was a scene with Waz and Ela since they helped push the story forward. However, I was a bit disappointed that there wasn’t a proper conclusion to the two. (I’m a sucker for a romantic story.) My friend who attended also went, and she has seen over 13 Cirque du Soleil shows. It’s not her favorite show, and she didn’t think the story was strong enough compared to other shows.

You can catch Cirque du Soleil’s Volta under the Bit Top at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles fro now until March 8, 2020. If you miss the Los Angeles shows, there’s still time. Orange County residents can see Volta at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa from March 18 – April 19, 2020. Tickets start at $49 and are available at cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).