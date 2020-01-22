The Outer Worlds is Game of the Year at 2020 New York Videogame Awards

It seems as if the glory days of the epic single-player futuristic RPG games have waned. However, Obsidian and Private Division’s The Outer Worlds has revitalized a lot of gamers’ faith in the genre. It has been nominated for Best RPG in many awards ceremonies, and last night, The Outer Worlds has won Best Game of the Year at the 2020 New York Videogame Awards. The ceremony was held at SVA Theatre in NYC, and it was hosted by the writers from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

The Outer Worlds received the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year, and it competed with other games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Outer Wilds, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, Telling Lies, and Disco Elysium.

There were two games that received two awards each. Disco Elysium won the Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game and the Herman Melville Award for Best Writing. Sayonara Wild Hearts won the A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game and the Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game.

In the realm of esports, FPX (League of Legends) received the Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team. Arslan Ash. won the Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year.

Check out the full list of winners at the 2020 New York Videogame Awards below:

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: The Outer Worlds

Andrew Yoon Legend Award: Reggie Fils-Aimé

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Outer Wilds

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing: Disco Elysium

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Minecraft Earth

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Luigi’s Mansion 3

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Sayonara Wild Hearts

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Disco Elysium

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 2

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control

Captain Award for Best Rookie Esports Team: FPX (League of Legends)

Joltin’ Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan Ash

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Khee Hoon Chan for their story in Rock Paper Shotgun: China Forced One Horror Game Publisher to Close, But the Whole Region Felt It.

“What a great night celebrating the best in video gaming with industry greats that I admire for their commitment to the gaming industry,” said Harold Goldberg, New York Videogame Critics Circle president and founder. “With a full house and hundreds of thousands of gaming fans watching our livestream, 2020 was our biggest awards show yet, but stay tuned later this year when we announce the 10th Annual New York Videogame Awards for 2021!”

You can watch the New York Videogame Awards at its Twitch Page.