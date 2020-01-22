The Last Full Measure Video Review

The Last Full Measure is based on the true story of a Vietnam war hero named William H. Pitsenbarger, who risked his life to save the lives of many soldiers. It’s the tale of the survivors who want justice by helping the fallen hero get the recognition that he deserved. That’s where Sebastian Stan’s Scott Huffman comes in, a staff member inside the Pentagon who has to choose between climbing up the work ladder or finding out why Pitsenbarger never got that medal of honor. The film doesn’t try to raise the bar in filmmaking, but its traditional storytelling helps put the focus on the characters and their stories.

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, William Hurt, Ed Harris, and Peter Fonda as Vietnam veterans. Each has their own stories of Pitsenbarger’s courage and how he helped the squad survive. After seeing some of the actors in the big films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s nice to see them in these smaller, vulnerable and very human roles.

The film takes place in the ’90s and features flashbacks of a specific moment during the Vietnam War. With the back and forth storytelling, it can take some time to get invested in the characters, especially when you’re trying to pinpoint which veteran is in the flashback scenes as the younger soldier. It does take some time to pick up the pace, and you’ll feel like Huffman throughout the journey of feeling indifferent to then feeling empathetic.

You can check out my video review below.

The film is directed and written by Todd Robinson and stars Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, William Hurt with Ed Harris and Samuel L. Jackson, co-starring Peter Fonda, LisaGay Hamilton, Jeremy Irvine, Diane Ladd, Amy Madigan, Linus Roache, John Savage, Alison Sudol and Bradley Whitford.

The Last Full Measure hits theaters on January 24, 2020, and it is