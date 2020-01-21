The Gentlemen Review

In the history of Hollywood, two directors may come to mind when you say the words: Gangster movies. Most likely, you’ll be thinking of Martin Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppola. But there’s a director out there that is synonymous with gangster films that you may have forgotten about: Guy Ritchie. Guy Ritchie practically made the British gangster comedy famous across the world with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. But is his latest gangster flick a return to form after the disappointing RocknRolla?

Thankfully, it is. Thanks to the stellar cast, roller-coaster storyline, and sense of cool, The Gentlemen is by far Guy Ritchie’s best film since Snatch.

The Gentlemen follows Mickey Pearson, an Oklahoman marijuana drug lord in England is that is trying to retire and sell his empire off to Matthew. Little does he know that a web of deceit and lies threatens to take down the empire that he built.

The Gentlemen is quite a fun return to a genre that Guy Ritchie made famous. It’s also a film that exudes a huge level of cool and style. A lot of that has to do with the cast of eccentric characters Ritchie wrote for the film. All of these characters are memorable for a variety of reasons.

At the same time, all of these characters serve a big purpose to the storyline. However, it does take some time to establish these characters before weaving them in and out. As a result, it leaves the movie a bit disjointed. Also, the characters come in and out of the film a lot with no rhyme or reason.

Thankfully, everything moves at a lightning-quick pace. The dialogue is as quick-witted as the pace of the film itself. This is where much of the entertainment comes from. Seeing everyone interact with each other is just so much fun to watch. Fair warning though. The film may offend those who are easily offended. This is not a PC film.

Nevertheless, aa much as the dialogue and interactions are entertaining to watch, it’s the story that’ll ultimately grab you. The Gentlemen as many twists and turns as a roller coaster. At the same time, the film will leave you guessing until the very end. So keep in mind as you’re watching the film, that if nothing makes sense at the moment, everything will connect at the very end.

None of the fun of The Gentlemen would be possible if it weren’t for the incredible cast that Guy Ritchie put together. Chief among them is the incomparable Hugh Grant. Hugh Grant gives an unbelievable and career-defining performance. It’s also not what you expect with a typical Hugh Grant performance since he’s both a narrator and leading character in the story. It’s an interesting choice since you’re constantly thinking of what he’s saying is real or not. After all, he’s a sketchy and sleazy character.

Also, both Charlie Hunnam is scary cool and Matthew McConaughey nails his role. But it’s Colin Farrell that completely steals the show here. Much like Brad Pitt did in Snatch, Colin Farrell’s cockney character brings a lot of fun to the film. It also helps that he’s the only good guy in the entire film.

Overall, The Gentlemen is Guy Ritchie’s best film since Snatch. Much like Scorsese’s triumphant return to the gangster genre, Ritchie also makes a triumphant return with this stylishly cool thriller. At the same time, from top to bottom, the cast for this film is stellar. It’s damn good to see you get your groove back, Guy Ritchie.

Review: 4/5 atoms

