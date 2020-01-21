5 new portable and curved gaming monitors from MSI in 2020

MSI is a top gaming hardware company, and its line of monitors has helped gamers with an immersive experience. It’s bringing a bunch of new Optix curved and portable gaming monitors for the new year, whether they’re playing in the comfort of their home or on the road. The new gaming monitors feature the latest technology including 240Hz refresh rate and Type-C connections.

The new monitors include portable gaming monitors like the Optix MAG161V and Optix MAG161 and the curved gaming monitors like the MAG272CRX, MAG272CQR and MAG272CR.

Optix MAG161V – Slimmest Portable Gaming Monitor in the World

The slim and portable Optix MAG161V (see it on Amazon) has a 15.6-inch screen with 1080P resolution, weighing less than 2 lbs. with a 2-inch thickness. It can be used on-the-go or as a secondary monitor, and it features an IPS panel while supporting both Type-C and mini HDMI connections. It includes a leather case and works with computers, projectors, gaming consoles, smartphones and more.

Optix MAG161 – Portability and performance at 120Hz and 240Hz

The MSI Optix Mag161 features 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rates, which helps give esports and competitive players the advantage with high frames per second. It was a 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree, and the 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution display will be released in Q1-Q2 of 2020.

Optix MAG272 Series Curved Gaming Monitors

MSI’s Optix MAG272 Series Curved Gaming Monitors all have a 27-inch display, and there are three different versions: MAG272CRX, MAG272CQR and MAG272CR. Each feature 2560x1440p WQHD resolution, a 1500R curved panel, an ultra-fast refresh rate and 1ms of response time, and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The Optix MAG272CRX curved model has a 240Hz refresh rate, the fastest and smoothest of the bunch, with the others having a 160Hz refresh rate.

The MAG272 series has Night Vision, a software configuration that enhances details in dark areas. It also helps with eye strain by preventing image overexposure. The monitors are compatible with HDR and feature MCU, a commander unit that automatically links the monitor to the gaming PC to help with sync data and lag.

All the MSI Optix MAG monitors include the Gaming OSD App 2.0 software, where you can control the monitor display under a software window.

“Gamers demand the most immersive experience at home and on the go, and our new selection of Optix monitors seamlessly moves gaming from indoor battle stations to coffee shops, airports and more,” said Andy Tung, CEO of MSI US. “The combination of technologies including night vision, blue light reduction, anti-flicker technology, and swivel, height and tilt adjustment, enables our monitors to provide the best gaming experience on the market.”