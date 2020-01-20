Jay & Silent Bob Reboot – Blu-ray Review

As you probably expected, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot are built for a certain fan base. It’s a film that’s not for everyone. Then again, the concept of Jay and Silent Bob going to Hollywood to stop the reboot of “Bluntman and Chronic” is a great one. On paper, it seems like an idea that might appeal to everyone. However, the execution doesn’t quite live up to the concept.

Much like real life itself, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot are more of a mature outing for both Jay and Silent Bob. The stoner and meta-jokes are still there but the storyline is much more mature. But in reality, the film is not about them stopping the reboot. The film is about Jay dealing with parenting and both Jay and Silent Bob growing up in the process. Also, the film does incorporate a lot of woke culture into the film. It’s a way to show that this is a more mature outing for Jay and Silent Bob. Unfortunately, the film does come aggressively come off as preachy with the way that Milly yells at Jay for being insensitive.

Everything put together makes the film feel like a mess. It’s tonally unsure of if it wants to be a crude stoner film or a “woke” film that has a deep message about parenting. Kevin Smith is unable to find the right balance of tone in both the film and in the script. Regardless, Kevin Smith fans will enjoy a lot of the cameos and supporting characters that return in the film. Their appearance provides enough entertainment to keep fans entertained despite being a bad film.

Overall, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is a disappointing return for everyone’s favorite stoner duo. The concept of Jay and Silent Bob going to Hollywood to stop the reboot of Bluntman and Chronic is a fun idea. There was so much potential there, but the maturation of these two characters doesn’t quite hit the right tone for the film.

Movie Rating: 2.5/5 atoms



Video

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Due to the natural lighting, the white areas are vibrant and bright. Due to the film being a low budget, there are a lot of inconsistencies in the shadow areas. It goes from a warm tint to a cool blue tint to these areas. Also, some scenes have a softness to them as well. Nevertheless, the colors do look vibrant and bold throughout. Overall, the video transfer is delightful despite some inconsistencies.

Video Rating: 4/5 atoms



Audio

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. Jay & Silent Bob Reboot isn’t necessarily an action-packed film, so don’t expect to hear a dynamic mix. Nevertheless, the audio mix has a decent amount of immersion. Most of the time, the mix relegates to the front and center channels. But everything seems to come to life when the film finally gets to Chronic Con. Also, some songs do subtly take over the soundstage. Since this is a dialogue-heavy film, the dialogue has a nice fidelity to it. It all sounds so crisp and audible. Overall, this is a nice audio mix.

Audio Rating: 4/5 atoms



Special Features

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has the following special features on the Blu-ray disc:

Cast Interviews

Kevin & Jay Interview Cast & Crew

Bloopers

Hair Reel

The cast interviews are a lengthy featurette that seemingly has every single actor in the film talk a little about the characters that they play. However, they mostly talk about their love for Jay and Silent Bob, the duo’s maturity in dealing with parenting in this film, and the concept of Hollywood’s love for rebooting and remaking films. “Kevin & Jay Interview Cast & Crew” is a lengthy featurette that has Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes asking various cast and crew members questions about their life and career. It tends to go all over the place so this bonus feature is only useful to leave on in the background. Despite what you think of the film, the blooper reel does highlight the kind of fun everyone had on set during filming.

Hold on, one second… The hair reel is a fun bonus feature where we see Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes continually fix their hair before they start filming a scene. Oh, and it also features Kevin Smith continually saying over and over: “Hold on, one second.”

Special Features Rating: 2/5 atoms



Overall, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a disappointing return for the chronic-loving duo. The video transfer and audio mix are all good but the bonus features are lacking information and behind-the-scene inside looks. The bonus features are fun to watch though.

Overall Rating: 3/5 atoms



This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment.