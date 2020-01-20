12 foolish gaming myths that gamers believed

You’d be forgiven for believing and acting on some rather ridiculous myths about the games you love to play. However, myths have become an ingrained part of the general society. Whether it involves levels in the game or unique scenes, there’s no telling what even the avid gamer will fall for.

Here are 12 of such foolish gaming myths gamers actually believed.

1. Tomb Raider: Code to Make Lara Croft Nude

Tomb Raider was released in 1996, but there was nothing to suggest that the code to make the game’s favorite character nude wasn’t true. Every player, mostly teenage boys, did all they could to unravel this code with many raking through the internet, finding a code and trying it. Big deal. It never worked.

There was never a code. But a modder came up with a mod made of skin textures to replace Lara’s already flimsy attire. This made up for a code many still think existed.

2. Minecraft: Zombie Figure

Heard of ‘Herobrine’? This is the character most gamers of Minecraft believed haunted the game. The white-eyed creature was also rumored to be a homage to the late brother of the creator.

It was nothing but a myth, though, even when game developer Mojang tried to shoot it down. This didn’t stop gamers from believing. So, Mojang used it as a Minecraft in-joke, and also featured the Herobrine in some little events.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Swastika Map

Even without a cool mod controller, the controversy surrounding this game never went away. The third dungeon in the game was thought to have a swastika shape thus, making parents mostly in the US and Europe demand that the game be pulled back.

The truth is the shape represented a Buddhist symbol of good fortune called the ‘Manji’. Gamers should at least have expected this, especially with the game being a Nintendo product.

4. Street Fighter: Sheng Long

Shenlong was a character most gamers believed existed in Street Fighter 2. This was further enhanced by the message from Ryu stating: “you must defeat Sheng Long to stand a chance” after winning in the arcade version. Also, the Electronic Gaming Magazine ran an April Fool’s joke maintaining that Sheng Long was a secret character in the game.

This wasn’t the case though. Sheng Long was a copy error in the game resulting in the misconception of ‘Dragon Punch’ – a special move of Ryu.

5. Nintendo Cartridges: Blowing on Them Made Them Work

If you grew up in the late ’80s or ’90s, you probably heard and tried blowing on your cartridge to make it work properly. After all, blowing it was supposed to get rid of dirt or dust so that there were no hitches. Well, this is one myth because it had nothing to do with how well the game performed.

All you had to do was ensure the pins were connected properly. When aligned, the game works just as fine, even when you imagined blowing it did the trick. What’s more, blowing it actually did more harm than good.

6. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Bigfoot

More like games making gamers act up, the Grand Theft Auto series served up its own believable myth. So, where did Bigfoot come from? Well, gamers believed it could be found in the San Andreas version. They were wrong.

Developers did their bit to destroy this myth, but many gamers still play in the hope of coming across the creature. Good luck!

7. Diablo: Secret Cow Level

With Diablo, it didn’t take long for the rumors to begin to swirl around. The catch? A secret level that contained a lot of cows. The gamer had to click on a lone cow in the town of Trisham for a particular number of times.

Did it work? Nah, there was no such level, but Diablo came up with levels in the sequels to feed the myth.

8. Fallout 3: Cryptic Radio Messages Predicting the Future

Gaming truths and myths help fuel the excitement. But for Fallout 3, the myth made for some scary stuff. It involved a character called Three Dog reading out numbers in a hollow voice followed by a series of Morse code messages. They were seen to relate to the real world and going as far as predicting the BP oil disaster.

9. Mortal Kombat: Ermacs

Was there ever a secret character in the original arcade game called ‘Ermacs’? Players seemed to think so and had a very secret menu that supported their claim. This was underneath a character they referred to as Reptile, which was the actual hidden character. A gamer even wrote the gaming magazine Electronic Gaming Monthly (EGM) with claims to have codes to unlock Ermacs.

Ermacs actually stood for “error macros.” A software process that helps to keep the game from crashing. However, gamers got what they wanted with Ermacs inserted in the next series – Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. Not bad for a creation of the famed Shao Kahn.

10. Pokémon Red and Blue: Lavender Music Suicide

This just had to make the list. The myth revolved around claims that the music in a scene of the game caused kids in Japan to commit suicide. The music in Lavender Town was thought to be so depressing. Further, the cemetery in the town meant for the deceased Pokémon added to this myth, and was claimed to put the idea of death into players’ minds. It didn’t, and the myth has since been rebuffed. So you don’t need an essay service to figure this out.

11. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: Availability of the Triforce

Remember when you had to search so hard for the Triforce within the Ocarina of Time but it proved elusive? This is because it wasn’t obtainable within the game itself. Sure, it did have space for it but the unlimited power and abilities weren’t a part of the version.

A user went as far as uploading screenshots about where to find it. This was a hoax though, and his link to the secret item was far from genuine.

12. Final Fantasy VII: Saving Aerith

Got to the end of the first disc one of the three-disc game and thought you could save Aerith from his catastrophic fate? You’re not alone! Gamers claimed an improvised glitch could stop him from Sephiroth who killed him to get the ‘brute’ but that’s far from the truth. In fact, there was simply no way to stop Aerith from dying.

Conclusion

There you go! These are the foolish gaming myths some gamers might still believe in. Hope you’re not one of them after reading this.

Author’s Bio: Liam Catalan has been working as a self-employed copywriter for five years. Also, he was an editor at the University of Melbourne newspaper. Liam also writes for paper writing service covering a wide range of topics. He is an expert in topics like traveling, gaming, and time management.