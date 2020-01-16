Take over the drug business with Narcos: Idle Cartel on Android and iOS

Narcos has been a successful hit for Netflix, spanning over three seasons and spawning a companion series Narcos: Mexico. Now, the popular crime drama moves to the video game world as Tilting Point partners up with Gaumont and game developer Big Wolf games to bring a brand new idle clicker game based on the series called Narcos: Idle Cartel.

Narcos: Idle Cartel will take its players to the dangerous world of Cartels, which puts them alongside several protagonists who have inherited a dangerous family business. These protagonists journey through his high stakes cartel world making the difficult choice of either keeping their hands clean or doing whatever it takes to survive.

“Tilting Point has an incredible pedigree in helping to bring major IPs to mobile gamers. We’re confident that with their expertise and technology, Tilting Point will help us reach fans of Narcos and expand to new audiences that don’t know they are fans yet,” said Ismail Maiyegun, Chairman of Big Wolf.

As players now become part of the Narcos world, they’ll be able to explore and live-out narratives that are inspired by the hit show. They’ll be able to build their own cartel operation from the ground up, which they’ll then be able to use in limited-time events to compete against other operations. Taking part in these limited-time events will earn players special rewards and favors from El Patron and other figureheads, who in turn, will help players grow their business empire.

“Big Wolf are experts in the Idle genre and have proven that they know how to combine fantastic narrative with competitive idle gameplay. Because of this, Big Wolf is the perfect developer to bring to life the opportunity for players to experience the official Narcos story while building their own empire,” said Samir El-Agili, President of Tilting Point.

Fans of the show who want to be among the first to play the game can pre-register now on the Google Play Store. Narcos: Idle Cartel will launch globally on both Android and iOS devices in 2020.