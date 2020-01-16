Judy – Blu-ray Review

In a time when biopics are all the rage (see Rocketman or Bohemian Rhapsody), Judy isn’t necessarily a full-on biopic. Instead, it focuses on two eras in her life. These are her early years at MGM and the last few months of her life and her time in the UK.

As a whole, Judy is a heartfelt portrait of Judy Garland—showcasing both her ups and her downs. It’s truthful but it also is respectful of who she is as a person. She isn’t the idol that everyone makes her out to be. She’s human after all. But after a while, it gets hard to sympathize with her and her constant mood swings. She’s like a spoiled and petulant child and it makes you appreciate the people around her.

Nevertheless, it also paints her as a tragic figure whose sole purpose at this point in her life is to love and take care of her kids. So her dilemma is something that most parents can relate with. For her to keep her kids, she must go overseas and make her living there. This kind of desperation is what pulls you back to her side once again.

The film overall is a bit bland in its execution. The movie has a lot of quiet moments that are dry and the slow pace keeps the film from being on the same level as Rocketman or Bohemian Rhapsody. Not to mention, there isn’t much of a story that sustains an entire 2-hour movie. It solely relies on character moments. A lot of the character moments are highlighted by the unrecognizable performance by Renée Zellweger. She transforms into Judy Garland and sings quite well too. It’s a career-defining performance.

Overall, Judy is a heartfelt biopic about the beloved Judy Garland. The movie is strengthened by the Oscar-worthy performance by Renée Zellweger. Unfortunately, the movie is a slow and dry film that may put off certain viewers. Nevertheless, those who are fans of Judy Garland, it’s a must-see.

Movie Rating: 3/5 atoms



Video

Judy hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a 1.35:1 aspect ratio. The picture has a nice medium contrast which leads to some depth in the picture. The contrast also leads to some nice looking brightness with some vibrant whites. Unfortunately, there are some inconsistencies to the black levels. There are times where you’ll see a reddish tint to the shadowy areas. Other times, it’s a deep black. Regardless, there’s still a nice vibrancy to the colors. There is a wide spectrum of colors that pop off the screen. Also, there’s a nice crispness to the picture as well. Despite the issues with the black levels, the picture still looks great.

Video Rating: 4/5 atoms



Audio

Judy hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. This isn’t the type of movie that requires a dynamic and boisterous audio mix. Instead, the audio mix focuses more on the clarity of the dialogue. Since the movie has several musical numbers, the music surrounds you from all sides within the soundstage. Not to mention, Gabriel Yared’s score fills up the entire soundstage as well. The audio mix has a lot of nice uses of atmospheric sound effects. The atmospherics are subtle, distinct, and accurate to the scene. Overall, this is a perfect mix for this type of movie.

Audio Rating: 5/5 atoms



Special Features

Judy has the following special features on the Blu-ray disc:

From the Heart: The Making of Judy

Judy Image Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

As you can see from the list above, there isn’t a lot of bonus features in this release. First of all, the making of featurette is simply a featurette that you’ll find on YouTube. It’s also not a very thorough featurette, but you do get to at least learn a few things about the film. The image gallery and theatrical trailer are self-explanatory.

Special Features Rating: 1/5 atoms



Overall, Judy features a career-defining performance by Renée Zellweger. Unfortunately, the movie isn’t on the same level as Zellweger’s performance. Despite some anomalies, the picture looks great, and the audio mix is great as well. Unfortunately, the bonus features are lacking.

Overall Rating: 3.5/5 atoms



This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment.