Share your gaming content with the Avermedia Live Streamer Duo

Video platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Livit have enabled gamers to stream and/or create content for their video game sessions, whether they’re showing off their skills or entertaining viewers. With the popularity of gaming in front of online audiences, companies have been trying to help make streaming and content creation easier, whether it’s capture software like OBS and XSplit or webcams and capture cards. AVerMedia is one such company that’s helping streamers and content creators get their foot in the door with the Live Streamer 311 Bundle and the Live Streamer Duo Bundle. Nerd Reactor had the chance to test out the AVerMedia Live Streamer Duo, a good combo that includes both the Live Gamer Mini GC311 and Live Streamer Cam 313.

Live Gamer Mini GC311

The Live Gamer Mini GC311 (see it on Amazon) 1 can output up to 1080p and 60fps and comes with a USB 2.0 Type-A to Micro-B cable. Unfortunately, it does not come with an HDMI cable. If you want to stream or capture 4K HDR gaming with your PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, AVerMedia also offers the Live Gamer ULTRA GC553 and Live Gamer 4K GC573. As for the Gamer Mini, you’ll need two HDMI cables, one to plug to the TV and one to plug to the console. The next step is to plug the USB cable to the PC. If you get no signal, the first thing you need to do is disable HDCP. The PlayStation 4 has this option under settings.

We were able to test this on the PS4, and it worked like a charm. The Live Gamer Mini is able to record in MPEG 4 (H.264 and AAC). With the support of up to 1080p and 60fps, this is a better option when comparing to the default PS4’s save video feature (highest recording is 720p at 30fps). Using different video platforms like YouTube and Livit with OBS was painless. The 100% zero-latency Full HD pass-through allows you to still play on your TV while your footage is being streamed or recorded from the PC. We’ve tested this with games like Modern Warfare and Rainbow Six: Siege, and there were no signs of lag on our end. Maneuvering and shooting felt fast without any hiccups.

The Live Gamer Mini GC311 is very light and small, which makes it very convenient when you’re moving it around the room. Since the Live Gamer Mini requires a connection to the PC via the USB cable for power, you won’t be able to play games leisurely with the PC off. Your option is to keep the PC powered on with the USB cable connected or remove the console’s HDMI from the capture card and plug it into the TV, receiver, or hub.

Live Streamer Cam 313

Also included with the Avermedia Live Streamer Duo is the Live Streamer Cam 313 (see it on Amazon), which has a max resolution of 1080 and the wide lens capable of capturing your surroundings. Since it’s a fixed lens, that means you can’t zoom. It comes with a privacy shutter, which would make Edward Snowden proud. The microphone is serviceable, but it’s recommended to use an alternate and dedicated microphone like the Blue Yeti. The flexible clip and tripod attachment make placement super easy, whether you’re placing it on top of your monitor or attaching it to a tripod. The working distance if fine for a camera with 1.31 feet – 3.28 feet, but don’t expect to capture shots from far away. It’ll be tough to do that anyway with the camera USB cable extending only 5 ft.

Final Reaction

The Live Streamer Duo Bundle is a good way to begin your streaming and content creation with the included camera and capture device. With its plug-and-play feature, it’s a simple way to connect your gaming to the online world.

The AVerMedia Live Streamer Duo Bundle (BO311D) is available at Best Buy with an MSRP of $179.99. The Live Streamer 311 Bundle (BO311), which includes the microphone, is available with an MSRP of $249.99.

The cam and the capture card are also available separately.

AVerMedia Live Streamer Duo was provided by AVerMedia for review purposes.