SK hynix unveils new SSDs: Platinum P31 and Gold P31 PCIe NVMe

SSDs have made life easier compared to HDDs since it’s faster and quieter. SK hynix is one such SSD maker, and it has announced new consumer Solid State Drives during CES. Guests at this year’s CES and Showstoppers had the chance to see the new products on display. Created with the company’s proprietary technology, the Platinum P31 and Gold P31 PCIe NVMe SSDs include the world’s first mass-produced 128-layer NAND flash and Hyperwrite technology for speeding up write speeds via SLC buffer.

The new SK hynix SSDs features sequential read speeds up to 3,500MB /s and sequential write speeds up to 3,200MB /s. They both are capable of up to 1,500 Terabytes Written (TBW), this is the highest for PCIe NVMe SSDs as of December 2019. It also includes a five-year warranty.

The Platinum refers to SK hynix’s flagship models, and Gold refers to the mainstream models. Check out the full specs below:

“We pride ourselves on developing and introducing SSDs with the most innovative technology available,” said an SK hynix spokesperson. “With our expansion of presence in the States, we are delighted to present new portfolio line ups for the first time at CES 2020: Platinum P31 and Gold P31.”

Platinum P31

SSD capacity: 2TB

Product Type: Internal SSD

Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

NAND Type: 128-layer NAND

Controller: SK hynix Controller

Sequential Read: up to 3,500MB/s

Sequential Write: up to 3,200MB/s

Warranty: 5 years

TBW: 1,500TBW

Gold P31

SSD capacity: 1TB/500GB

Product Type: Internal SSD

Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

NAND Type: 128-layer NAND

Controller: SK hynix Controller

Sequential Read: up to 3,500MB/s

Sequential Write: up to 3,200MB/s

Warranty: 5 years

TBW: 750TBW

* Performance may vary based on system hardware, operating system, SSD capacity, individual usage pattern and other system variables.