January 14, 2020

People are getting excited over Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear

The Mandalorian Baby Yoda

Credit: Lucasfilm

“Baby Yoda,” aka The Child, has been a phenomenon ever since he debuted in Disney Plus’s live-action original series, The Mandalorian, which follows Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter set after the events of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. Since Lucasfilm was very secretive about “the asset,” that meant that merchandising had to take a backseat. But now that the cat is out of the bag, companies are now having the chance to create merchandise for the cute little kid including Funko. (Presales for the vinyl pop figure has been a top seller in December.) Now Build-A-Bear is joining the party.

The announcement of the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda plush was made during a presentation today at the ICR Conference, the largest investment conferences, in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

So when can fans expect to get the stuffed animal? John said Baby Yoda will be available in the next few months at the Build-A-Bear workshops. He also revealed that the plan to do this started once the first episode aired.

“We started this process almost with the first episode,” John said. He also mentions that even though the business is focused on catering to children, half of its sales come from tweens, teens, and adults. You can bet the store’s collaboration with different properties has helped with that.

People have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

This Twitter user seems to be calm about it.

However, this person feels like it’ll be a madhouse by referencing a scene from Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

This user is so excited that the tweet is mostly in caps.

This grown person isn’t ashamed to treat the upcoming Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear like a real child.

Via BusinessInsider

