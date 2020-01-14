People are getting excited over Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear

“Baby Yoda,” aka The Child, has been a phenomenon ever since he debuted in Disney Plus’s live-action original series, The Mandalorian, which follows Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter set after the events of Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. Since Lucasfilm was very secretive about “the asset,” that meant that merchandising had to take a backseat. But now that the cat is out of the bag, companies are now having the chance to create merchandise for the cute little kid including Funko. (Presales for the vinyl pop figure has been a top seller in December.) Now Build-A-Bear is joining the party.

The announcement of the Build-A-Bear Baby Yoda plush was made during a presentation today at the ICR Conference, the largest investment conferences, in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said. “We now will have The Child, also known as Baby Yoda.”

So when can fans expect to get the stuffed animal? John said Baby Yoda will be available in the next few months at the Build-A-Bear workshops. He also revealed that the plan to do this started once the first episode aired.

“We started this process almost with the first episode,” John said. He also mentions that even though the business is focused on catering to children, half of its sales come from tweens, teens, and adults. You can bet the store’s collaboration with different properties has helped with that.

People have taken to Twitter to share their excitement.

This Twitter user seems to be calm about it.

me when i go to build a bear for baby yoda pic.twitter.com/wKOBnRb868 — amazon echo ✨ (@hotmesslex18) January 14, 2020

However, this person feels like it’ll be a madhouse by referencing a scene from Nightcrawler starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

there’s going to be a baby yoda build a bear pic.twitter.com/282LXKmBvP — mexican oscar isaac (@sIutspiria) January 14, 2020

This user is so excited that the tweet is mostly in caps.

YOURE TELLING ME I CAN MAKE A BABY YODA AT BUILD-A-BEAR?!?! berightfuckingback y’all this is everything — 𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 (@widowstiel) January 14, 2020

This grown person isn’t ashamed to treat the upcoming Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear like a real child.

Aye yo I am about to be a full grown man at 6'5 kissing the heart of my newly born baby yoda build-a-bear and I have no problem saying it. https://t.co/107glCfmQl — Ye Xiu Zhànshén (@RoninJZC) January 14, 2020

Via BusinessInsider