Eclipse: Edge of Light is now available on PSVR, PS4, Oculus, Steam

Virtual reality is still continuing to gain support from studios, and today indie studio White Elk Studio has released its new game, Eclipse: Edge of Light, for the PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4 and Steam. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released on January 30, 2019. The game is developed by former God of War developers and features music from Andrew Prahlow, who composed the music for Outer Wilds.

Eclipse: Edge of Light is a first-person exploration game where you are stranded on a sentient planet with a dark past. There’s a lot of mystery, but the more you dig, the more you learn about its history. Your ship crashed, and as a survivor, you must navigate the world, discovering a previous civilization. What happened to them, and why aren’t they around anymore?

The game was previously made available on Daydream, GearVR, and Oculus Go, with the first release date in April 2017. The game now features updated graphics for its new release on the bigger platforms. These include normal maps, full-screen effects like bloom, and dynamic lighting on the Artifacts. The game features 3 hours of gameplay and full locomotion.

Eclipse: Edge of Light makes use of the VR format where you can use the controllers to mimic the throwing of objects. Platforming is one of the main gameplay elements, and you’ll need to figure out how to use the Artifact to help you progress the area. The world is peaceful with a simplified design, and throughout the game, you’ll see visions of a previous life. There are also creatures around, where you can interact with them thanks to the newly acquired alien object.

Eclipse: Edge of Light is now available on PlayStation VR, PlayStation 4, Steam VR, and Oculus Rift for $14.99 USD / $14.99 EUR.

Oculus Store Page: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/3016233988450211/

Steam Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/406710

Nintendo Store Page: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/eclipse-edge-of-light-switch/

The soundtrack by Andrew Prahlow is available on Spotify. Here’s the link: https://open.spotify.com/album/6IrSFrlByI9vsKNCWir0v5?si=x0MA3jJbQPq-WDdgQI8z0A