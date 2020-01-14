adidas Originals teams up with Disney for CNY: Mickey Mouse Pack

adidas has been known to collaborate with different types of properties including Star Wars, Beavis and Butt-Head, Naruto, Toy Story, Pokemon and Marvel. With its quality and comfort, fans of the respective properties are able to show their love of their fandom while going out in the world. Of course, there are those who love to collect them and display them in a case. Now its adidas Originals line is celebrating the Year of the Rat, and what perfect way than to team up with Disney and Mickey Mouse with the CNY: Mickey Mouse Pack.

Introducing the CNY: Mickey Mouse Pack, it pays homage to the character’s black and white past and is inspired by important numbers in Chinese tradition. The footwear silhouettes feature Stan Smith and Superstar, and there will be three different sneakers available. These include the “CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D”, the “CNY Mickey Mouse – Out of Office Stan Smith”, and the “CNY Mickey Mouse – Out of Office Superstar”.

CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D

The CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D is going to make eyes pop with its 3D design. The Mickey Mouse illustrations are a blast from the past with the black and white aesthetic. It is then split up using stereoscopic imaging, and with the included pair of 3D glasses, you’ll get to experience the pair of shoes in a whole new way.

CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Stan Smith

If you want a more subtle Mickey Mouse design, there’s the CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Stan Smith. It’s a simpler design with a focus on Mickey’s bottom half leaving the office. It also pays homage to the mouse’s origins with the black and white design, but it won’t be busy like the CNY Mickey Mouse Stan Smith 3D. The sneaker includes a full-grain leather upper. To add to the finishing touch, there’s a handwritten printed message proclaiming that Mickey will be away to celebrate Lunar New Year.

CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Superstar

If you want a bit more color, the CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Superstar is the answer for you. It features the same Mickey Mouse artwork, but this time he’s in color instead of black and white with his iconic red shorts and yellow shoes. Like the CNY Mickey Mouse Out of Office Stan Smith, it also features a full-grain leather upper and the handwritten printed message where Mickey is going on a trip to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The CNY: Mickey Mouse pack will be available worldwide on January 18, 2019, at the adidas.com site.