Meet the 15 cast members from Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series

Amazon Prime Video is exploring the earlier age of Middle-earth with its original series, The Lord of the Rings. So far we know that J.A. Bayona, who helmed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, will be directing the first two episodes of the show. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be the showrunners and executive producers. Today, Amazon Studios has announced the first group of series regulars for the upcoming show, which is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels. With the cast revealed, production is underway beginning in February.

The announced cast are Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

Joining Payne, McKay, and Bayona as executive producers are Belén Atienza, Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

Synopsis: Set in Middle-earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Robert Aramayo

Robert Aramayo is a British actor and Juilliard graduate. He can be seen in Netflix’s upcoming limited series Behind Her Eyes. Audiences can see him this year in Lionsgate’s Antebellum and The King’s Man directed by Matthew Vaughn. Aramyao can currently be seen in Suicide Tourist, opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Mindhunter, directed by David Fincher. Game of Thrones fans may recognize him as young Ned Stark.

Owain Arthur

Owain Arthur has worked with Francis Henshall in The National Theatre’s production of One Man, Two Guvnors at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, having understudied James Corden at the Adelphi Theatre. Other theatre credits include Nicholas Hytner’s The History Boys (NT), Romeo and Juliet (Royal Shakespeare Company), The Comedy of Errors (Royal Exchange) and Birdsong (Comedy Theatre). Television credits include A Confession, London Kills, Hard Sun, Hinterland, Babylon, Casualty, Ddoe Am Ddeg, Cei Bach, New Tricks and The Palace. As for films, he was in White Island, The Patrol, Mr. Nice, Eldra, Higher Grounds and Disney’s upcoming The One and Only Ivan.

Nazanin Boniadi

Nazanin Boniadi is a British-Iranian actress who can be seen as former Fox News reporter Rudi Bakhtiar in Lionsgate’s Bombshell. Boniadi starred as Zahra in Bleecker Street’s feature Hotel Mumbai. On television, Boniadi starred as Clare opposite J.K. Simmons in Starz’s Counterpart. Boniadi co-starred as Fara Sherazi in seasons three and four of Homeland. She also played Nora in seasons six and seven of How I Met Your Mother. She also appeared in Ben-Hur, Passengers, The Next Three Days, and Iron Man.

She was born in Tehran, Boniadi, and her family relocated to London after the Iranian Revolution. She then moved to the U.S. to study medicine, completing a Bachelor’s Degree with Honors in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, and receiving an undergraduate research award in heart transplant rejection. However, her love of acting has led her to train in Contemporary Drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Tom Budge

Tom Budge is an Australian actor, musician, and writer. He appeared as Pickles in Paul Goldman’s Australian Rules. He also appeared as Samuel Stote in Nick Cave and John Hillcoat’s The Proposition, Alister Grierson’s Kokoda, Rachel Perkins’ Bran Nue Dae, Neil Armfield’s Candy, Julius Avery’s Son Of A Gun, and Jeremy Sims’ Last Train To Freo. He can be seen as Mr. Frankly in Mirrah Foulkes’ Judy & Punch. Budge has also appeared in the tele-movie Mabo, the HBO mini-series The Pacific, and the WWI Australian mini-series epic Gallipoli.

Morfydd Clark

Morfydd Clark can be seen in Netflix and BBC’s Dracula as Mina, Sister Clara in Jack Thorne’s His Dark Materials, and the upcoming The Personal History of David Copperfield film as Dora.

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Ismael Cruz Cordova can be seen in the upcoming HBO miniseries The Undoing from David E. Kelley in Spring 2020. He’s currently in production for Wyatt Rockefeller’s Settlers. He has appeared in Mary Queen of Scots, Miss Bala, and Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Ema Horvath

EMA HORVATH is a Slovak American actress whose film career began in the summer of 2015 when she landed the role of Shell in the Blumhouse/Cinemax film Like.Share.Follow. Horvath had come to LA to study screenwriting and was working as a script coverage intern for Blumhouse Productions when she was offered the opportunity to audition for the role. Since then, her credits have grown to include The Gallows 2, The Mortuary Collection, and Viscous.

Horvath is a classically trained theater actress. She is a graduate of the prestigious boarding arts high-school Interlochen Arts Academy, where she studied theater performance for two years under the tutelage of the acclaimed Shakespearean performer, teacher, and author Dr. David Montee, Comedia dell’arte practitioner Gulshirin Dubash, and the current Director of Theater at Interlochen Arts Academy, Bill Church. After graduating from the school in 2012, Horvath was offered admission to several notable theater conservatories but ultimately chose to pursue a B.A. in English Literature from Harvard University.

Markella Kavenagh

MARKELLA KAVENAGH made her screen debut in the Stan series Romper Stomper,opposite Sophie Lowe and David Wenham. She then went on to appear in Foxtel’s Picnic at Hanging Rock, alongside Natalie Dormer, and the acclaimed BBC series The Cry, opposite Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie. Markella’s film credits include Katie Found’s coming of age feature, My First Summer and Phoebe Tonkin’s short, Furlough. Markella will be seen in next in Vicki Madden’s The Gloaming on Stan.

Joseph Mawle

JOSEPH MAWLE played long-lost Benjen Stark on the award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones, to much fanfare. He was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for his performance in Birdsong, opposite Eddie Redmayne and Matthew Goode. Mawle also starred in MotherFatherSon with Richard Gere, and opposite Rosamund Pike in the BBC remake of Women in Love (in which he played the role originated by Oliver Reed). His film credits include Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea, Kill Your Friends with Nicholas Hoult, Half of a Yellow Sun with Chiwetel Ejiofor, and the male lead in The Hallow. He can be seen next in Terrence Malick’s The Last Planet with Mark Rylance.

Tyroe Muhafidin

TYROE MUHAFIDIN is an Australian actor who has appeared in a number of short films including Two Sands, as well as the online series Caravan. The upcoming Amazon Original is his first major series.

Sophia Nomvete

SOPHIA NOMVETE was born in the UK, is African/Iranian heritage and speaks fluent Farsi. Her credits include: the leading role Dexter in Vice Versa (RSC); Miss Littlewood (RSC); England People Very Nice (Royal National Theatre). She also played the leading role of Miss Sofia in the European premiere of “The Color Purple” (Menier Chocolate Factory) for which she was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Best Supporting Actress Award and Best Supporting Role in a Musical by The Evening Standard and Broadway World. Sophia has also worked at Chichester Festival Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and the Royal Exchange Theatre, amongst many others.

Megan Richards

MEGAN RICHARDS is just 20 years old. She trained at West London Drama Training and The Brit School. Megan started her professional career in 2018 working on a BBC1/Netflix series, Wanderlust, written by Nick Payne. She guested in Doctors on BBC1. Most of 2019 was taken up appearing in the German made Pan Tau, which is due to transmit later in 2020. She has also appeared on stage in a National Theatre Connections play, “Extremism,” at the Soho Theatre. She is an accomplished singer and musician – playing the piano, saxophone and guitar.

Dylan Smith

DYLAN SMITH has studied and worked in theatre, film and TV around the world. He most recently starred in Patty Jenkins’ I Am The Night for TNT opposite Chris Pine, and can soon be seen in Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow (A24). Dylan began in Canada on stage with the renowned Soulpepper Theatre Company. He studied acting at Webber Douglas in London, England, where he took leading roles on films including, Murder On The Orient Express, with Alfred Molina, and on television in the British classic, EastEnders. Smith returned to the stage with the premiere of Blasted by Sarah Kane. While in Canada, Dylan was cast in 300, The Immortals, Total Recall, Forsaken, The Englishman’s Boy, and the independent film Eddie the Sleepwalking Cannibal – in which he took the title role. Smith won The Maverick Movie Award for best actor from Hangnail, and Best Actor in a Short Film for Twine at The London Independent Film Festival. Smith was cast in “Private Lives” on Broadway where he met his wife, British theatre director Anna Ledwich. He returned with love in his eyes to London and proceeded to work both stage and film, acting in Spectral, The Mummy, The Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and on the small screen with the Dawn for Hulu, The Tunnel, Ripper Street, and Into The Badlands. His film Lemonade, from esteemed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, is currently making a wide festival run.

Charlie Vickers

CHARLIE VICKERS is at the start of an exciting career. He graduated from the prestigious drama school, The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2017 and since then he has appeared in a number of projects including Netflix’s Medici: Masters of Florenceopposite Sean Bean. Charlie also had a key role in Rachel Ward’s Sydney set feature film, Palm Beach, opposite Greta Scaachi, Richard E. Grant and Sam Neill.

Daniel Weyman

DANIEL WEYMAN is a decorated British actor whose most recent film credits include Where Hands Touch, The Happy Prince (starring opposite Colin Firth, Colin Morgan and Emily Watson), and Great Expectations (starring opposite Ralph Fiennes, Sally Hawkins and Helena Bonham Carter).

His career includes leading roles in television shows such as Silent Witness, Gentleman Jack, Foyle’s War, Dunkirk, along with appearances in The North Water, Treadstone and A Very English Scandal. His extensive theater work has earned him great acclaim, leading productions including “The Mentor,” “Sideways,” “4000 Days,” “The Crucible,” “King Lear,” “Nicholas Nickleby,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “The Glass Room,” and many more.