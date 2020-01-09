Crunchyroll Games’ Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle now available

Since its launch, Crunchyroll Games have released titles from some wildly popular animes, which include RWBY, Naruto x Boruto, Grand Summoners, and Attack on Titan. Its latest title, which launches today, follows one of the most unlikely heroes we’ve seen in recent times. Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle, an original turn-based RPG, is the newest addition for Crunchyroll’s interactive division.

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle brings fans into the world of Mob, so they can interact with and use the powerful psychic moves of their favorite characters, with the game will include select elements from both season one and season two. Fans of the series will recognize some familiar voices, as the game will feature the original voice actors including Setsuo Ito (Shigeo Kageyama), Takahiro Sakurai (Arataka Reigen), and Akio Otsuka (Dimple/Narrator).

80-plus characters can be collected by players, with each character having a special move set and a corresponding animated cutscene. As players collect different characters, they’ll have a chance to build their own team of five that will feature a plethora of special abilities, mixing and matching to create an ultimate team. As players make their way through the game, they’ll be able to upgrade and strengthen their characters through ability awakening, star level upgrades, obtaining superpower equipment, and collecting experience points.

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle opens classic locations in the ”Mob Psycho” universe for players to explore and battle in. Players will have the opportunity to compete with their team against other teams (PvP) or combine forces together (PvE) in arena battles, guild battles, and ladder competitions. For casual players, they’ll be able to enjoy playing games at school, participate in fishing competitions, and owning their own pets.

40,000 players pre-registered for the game and have already unlocked psychic powers, ultimate recruitment coupons, limited character frames, and much more. The items will be available to all players who download the game. The mobile game will also include a social aspect, so players can interact with one another, add friends, chat, view an in-game leaderboard, and participate in a sharing system.

The launch of Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle is part of Crunchyroll’s larger commitment to broadening its community engagement, by building a full-slate of 360-degree experiences. The game will be available for both iOS and Android devices, with availability in the following countries: the U.S. and its territories, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and United Kingdom.