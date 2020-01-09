More details we’ve learned from the latest Birds of Prey trailer

Despite Suicide Squad having bad reviews, it made Warner Bros. a lot of money at the box office with $746 million. One of the highlights was seeing Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The character is so popular that she has her own animated show on DC Universe, the streaming service featuring DC films and shows. Warner Bros. has been changing things up a bit with its recent and upcoming live-action DC films. The Joker was the first live-action DC film with an R-rating, and it grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Joaquin Phoenix even won for Best Actor at the Golden Globes this year. Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is following suit with its own R-rating, however, the tone is going to be much lighter.

With Birds of Prey nearing its theatrical release in February, the studio has released the second official trailer that’s filled with action, zaniness, and Bruce! (Okay, so it’s not the Bruce you were thinking of.) All the gang is here, with Robbie joined by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. Here are some of the things from the latest trailer that got our attention.

Harley Quinn Really Severes Ties with Joker

In David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn and the Joker were definitely an item. They were so in love with each other that even The Joker rescued Harley from prison at the end of the film. Somewhere down the line, that all changed. Did the Joker break up with Harley, or was it mutual? Either way, she is severing ties with Mister J, as we can see in the trailer. There’s a scene where she drives a truck and crashes it inside the Ace Chemicals factory.

One of the Joker’s origin stories features the villain falling into a vat of chemicals inside that factory, thus creating the persona of the fan-favorite DC villain. Afterward, he has used the place as a hideout from time to time. With Harley blowing up the factory, it’s akin to burning old photos of an ex-partner. (She likes to turn things up to 100.) She doesn’t look like she’s taking it well though, as we see her sitting on the couch and looking depressed. To top it off, she pours cheese in her mouth from a can as she sits next to a beaver with a pink tutu.

Harley Quinn Is Still a Troublemaker

Harley Quinn is a very popular DC villain, and she has come to blows with Batman and the Batman family. But with her teaming up with the Birds of Prey, some may be concerned that she’s going to be more of a hero. Judging from the trailer, that doesn’t look to be the case. Harley Quinn is still causing a lot of mayhem including taking out cops at a police station and blowing up buildings. Her teaming up with the team is definitely a survival tactic.

“So unless we all want to die very unpleasant deaths, we’re going to have to work together,” Harley says to the group.

With that said, Harley seems to be more relatable as she deals with heartbreak. Plus, we get to see her participating in roller derby.

Huntress and Her Crossbow

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is playing Helena Rosa Bertinelli, aka Huntress. Her comic book origin story has her as the sole survivor of a mob hit, leaving the rest of her family dead. Since then, she has trained in combat and weaponry including the crossbow in order exact revenge against those who have wronged her. In addition to being an expert fighter, she is also great at riding motorcycles.

In the trailer, Huntress is wielding a crossbow and dressed in black. In addition, she has her motorcycle helmet. Her outfit may not be accurate to her comic book counterpart, but her spirit looks to be intact.

Renee Montoya Leaves the GCPD

Renee Montoya first made her first appearance in Batman: The Animated Series and has since been a well-known DC character who works for Gotham City Police Department as a detective. In the Gotham Central comic book series, she quits Gotham City Police Department since she was fed up with the corruption. We’re not sure if that’s the reason for her leaving the badge in the movie, but it looks to be taking a page out of the comics. This will likely have her confronting Harley Quinn and the rest of the gang as they try to work together to be free of Black Mask.

Roman Sionis Will Don the Black Mask

Ewan McGregor is Roman Sionis, a powerful crime boss in Gotham City who’s known for wearing a black mask. Many fans were wondering if he’ll be wearing his signature mask in the film. The latest trailer confirms it with a detailed look at the mask, which captures the comic book version complete with the skull design and teeth. There’s also a scene where Sionis is stepping outside of his car with a nice suit and mask with his goons standing behind him.

Victor Zsasz’s Scars

Victor Zsasc fans were gifted with Anthony Carrigan’s portrayal of the crazy serial killer in Gotham, and he was an instant fan-favorite who has appeared in many episodes. Chris Messina is playing the crazy and psychopathic killer in the film, and we see glimpses of him here and there. In the comics, he carves marks on his body, each representing a victim he has killed. One scene in the latest Birds of Prey trailer has a closeup of his face with different scars. In the screenshot above, we see that he has been keeping busy with his hobby.

Black Canary’s Canary Cry

Black Canary is a superhero who’s an expert hand-to-hand fighter. She also has a special power called the canary cry that is able to blow away things in her path. She had her live-action debut in Arrow on The CW, but since the show was more grounded in reality, the canary cry was done via a powerful tech.

In the previous trailer for Birds of Prey, there was a canary cry tease. In the newest one, we really get to see her unleash her power as she screams, blasting away a bunch of goons in the air. The origin of her powers has changed throughout the years in the comics, so it’ll be interesting to see how she’ll get her powers in the film.

Bruce the Hyena

Harley has two pet hyenas named Bud and Lou, and they made their debut in Batman: The Animated Series. The movie version will be slightly different. Instead of two pet hyenas, it looks like we’ll only get one, and he’ll be named Bruce. In the trailer, Cassandra gets to meet Bruce in Harley’s pad, She names it after Bruce Wayne, who she thinks is a hunk. Since this is set in the DC Extended Universe, we can assume that she’s referring to Ben Affleck’s version. Or maybe Warner Bros. will have a surprise twist and shock us with Robert Pattinson.

Birds of Prey Synopsis: You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Directed by Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) from a script by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee), the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter and David Ayer.

Birds of Prey hits theaters on February 7, 2020.