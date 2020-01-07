CES: iBUYPOWER reveals the next generation Revolt GT3 SFF case

PC manufacturer iBUYPOWER announced just yesterday at CES 2020 two new models that will be joining its current Element line of PC cases. iBUYPOWER continues to deliver innovative cases for PC enthusiasts and revealed the next generation of its signature Revolt series, the “Revolt GT3.”

The Revolt GT3 takes on a completely new aesthetic than compared to the asymmetrical designs that came before it. The case houses a small form factor (SFF) system that will provide support for ITX motherboards and power supplies up to 750W. Allowing for a unique layout, systems that are constructed inside the case will be mounted to and suspended inside an outer frame, which is all done by flexible rubber supports that will provide cushioning from shock and vibration damping.

Out of the box, the Revolt GT3 will exhibit a rectangular shape with external dimensions of 404 x 165 x 220mm. Five tempered glass panels on the front, sides, top, and bottom of the case will give the case its sense of elegance, with each glass panel being framed by a mesh border. The glass panels are reversible to allow for an increase in part clearance. This will, in turn, expand the overall dimensions of the case to 414 x 165 x 230mm.

Reversing the glass panels on the Revolt GT3, iBUYPOWER integrated a neodymium magnetic bracket on the corner of each panel for quick and easy attachment and detachment from the aluminum frame. PC enthusiasts that purchase an iBUYPOWER system that is housed in the Revolt GT3 will have the option to increase the airflow by selecting a mesh variant of the top and side panels.

Users interested in the Revolt GT3 can expect the availability for purchase to start in Q2 of 2020. Details for the full pricing will be released at a later date.