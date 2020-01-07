CES: Gamers and content creators are front and center for MSI

Today’s digital world has provided numerous platforms for gamers and content creators to showcase their artistic and gaming talents to interested individuals across the world. It might not seem like it, but creating media for the digital world takes a lot of time and effort. To equip those who need it, MSI has created numerous products that will allow them to make their content in a faster, portable, and efficient way.

CES 2020 has already awarded MSI with multiple innovation awards for its products, and during the week-long electronics expo, MSI will be showcasing the latest solutions they have for gaming and content creation. A few of the products that will be on display will include:

MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop

As the latest entry in MSI’s line of ultraportable and ultrapowerful gaming laptops, the GS66 Stealth will now have an option to come with a 300Hz gaming display, which will be tucked away in a muted chassis that features a triple-fan cooling design with the world’s thinnest fan blades. To really punch the “Stealth” of the GS66, the laptop will be dressed in a jet-black look that is combined with a 99.9Whr battery.

SI GE66 Raider & Limited Edition Gaming Laptops

For the gaming enthusiasts that look to make a statement with their computer, the latest GE66 Raider will come with a new chassis that incorporates cutting-edge technology, that will include panoramic aurora lighting, 300Hz display, and a 99.9Whr battery. Taking the laptop to the next level, the GE66 Raider will come in a limited-edition model, that will have designs developed in collaboration with digital artist Collie Wertz, a concept art contributor for films such as the Star Wars Prequels, Transformers, Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, and more.

OPTIX MEG381CQR and MAG342CQR gaming monitors

The MEG381CQR gaming monitor is designed to streamline information by using various control methods that integrate HMI technology. It will, as well, feature a second front-facing HMI OLED display to give gamers full immersion. Gamers will also experience a significant improvement in operations and gaming efficiency, while complete control will be right at their fingertips.

The MAG342CQR is the world’s first gaming monitor with a 1000R curvature. The MAG34 series will not only deliver contrast with deeper blacks but will also increase a player’s reaction time. The monitor will also feature a Super PVA panel and the latest Quantum Dot Technology that will be able to display 1.07b colors.

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti LIGHTNING 10th Anniversary Edition Graphics Card

The GeForce RTX 2080 Ti is one of the most dominant graphics cards in today’s market, being the epitome of record-breaking performance. The 10th-anniversary card will have the newest LIGHTNING features that include MSI’s exclusive TRI-FROZR thermal design, which incorporates three award-winning TORX 2.0 Fans with double ball bearings for super silent gameplay. It will also feature some of the most innovative and customizable RGB lighting and OLED displays on the market.

MSI Creator 17 Laptop

When it comes to creating and delivering content in a fast-paced world, it will usually require a fully-equipped professional desktop computer. The MSI Creator 17 Laptop takes what’s typically seen in a professional studio computer and packs it all into the world’s first laptop with a mini LED display, which is the first to meet HDR 1000 standards. A 17-inch 4K display with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and mini LED backlighting, will deliver vibrant visuals with bright whites and deep blacks. The Creator 17 will also support a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, that will provide the most accurate and true-to-life colors to the human eye.

MSI Prestige 14 Laptop

The Prestige 14 Laptop from MSI is highly recognized for its pure white and carbon gray designs, but to give it a hint of elegance, the Prestige 14 will now be available in Rose Pink with diamond-cut trimmings. The new design will carry-on the Prestige 14’s slim chassis, premium texture, high-end performance, and True Pixel precise color accuracy.

MSI CK40 Keyboard and CM30 Mouse

The CK40 keyboard is the very first content creation keyboard from MSI. This wireless keyboard will feature silent scissor switches for a quiet and comfortable experience, a special stain-repellent coating, and a multi-connect mode, which allows it to connect through BlueTooth, wireless 2.4G, or a cable. The CK40 keyboard can be paired with the CM30 mouse which promises to deliver superior comfort with its ergonomic design that reduces wrist pressure. Utilizing Kailh silent switches, this eggshell white mouse will be whisper quiet and will be rated at 5 million clicks. Similar to the CK40 keyboard, the mouse will also feature a multi-connect mode.

MSI CH40 Wireless Earbuds

The CH40 Wireless Earbuds is the cornerstone that completes the on-the-go content creator. This pair of wireless earbuds will replicate the preciseness and superiority of cordless sound through Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The CH40 will be able to pair with devices within a second after initial setup and will be ergonomically designed that will give both superior comfort and elegance.

“A major focus for MSI is connecting with creators and offering products with features that inspire creativity through better user experience. Gamers are unique, but so are content creators, therefore we are approaching them the same way, by understanding their experiences, habits, and needs. We are proud to showcase solutions that meet the needs of music producers, filmmakers, photographers, illustrators, and everybody in between.” added Chiang, MSI CEO.

MSI’s products will be on full display during CES 2020 in Las Vegas at the Venetian.