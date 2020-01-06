Nuheara announces next generation of hearing technology at CES 2020

Nuheara, a company that uses advancements in technology to help transform the way people hear, has announced its latest installment in hearing solutions at this year’s CES in Las Vegas. Debuting during the expo, the new IQbuds² MAX builds on Nuheara’s innovative smart-hearing platform while adding unique features that are crucial to today’s wireless earbud market.

The IQbuds² MAX is redesigned from the ground up and will add the latest advancements in auditory technology, which will enhance a user’s normal hearing and fine-tune their sound environment. The new earbuds will also feature a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Nuheara’s EarID technology, and Speech in Noise Control (SINC) which provides the wearers with customization and control over their hearing experience.

“There are hundreds of wireless earbuds on the market, but none like the IQbuds2 MAX. Not even the big players offer technology so far ahead of the curve,” said Nuheara co-founder David Cannington. “The IQbuds2 MAX goes beyond hybrid Active Noise Cancellation with unparalleled noise controls and Nuheara’s unique features for personalization.”

IQbuds² MAX will also feature a triple-core Digital Signal Processing that will provide optimal hearing and reduces occlusion to give the most natural and enhanced sound possible. Each earbud will consist of a 450MIPS signal processing engine to provide an optimal sound experience, while a 9.2mm dynamic driver with a vented acoustical design gives a pitch-perfect sound, which greatly improves the quality, specifically in the bass.

Similar to Nuheara’s previous products, the IQbuds² MAX will have a user-friendly app that is fully compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. The app allows full control of a user’s listening environment, which includes noise reduction, hearing processing and preferences. Built-in smart sensors add intuitive tap-touch and gesture control. The earbuds will come in a magnetic charging case that will be able to deliver up to 32-hours of hearing enhancement, and 20 hours of Bluetooth streaming. It will also be water and sweat resistant for the more active individuals.

“We made several hardware and software breakthroughs this year that enabled us to bring IQbuds2 MAX out sooner than expected,” said Justin Miller, CEO of Nuheara. “We’ve incorporated major engineering enhancements, such as better drivers for improved sonic accuracy and design features that fit more processing power into a comfortable earbud. These are the best smart-hearing earbuds available today.”

IQbuds² MAX is now available for pre-order on nuheara.com/iqbuds-max with a retail price of $399, with shipping starting in March.