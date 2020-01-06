CES: iBUYPOWER reveals latest addition to Element PC cases

Today’s PC customization is highly ambitious, as PC players bring out all the bells and whistles to make their rig represent who they are as players. But the market wouldn’t be where it is without one of the original and leading manufacturers of custom PCs. Since 1999 iBUYPOWER has defined PC customization, providing gamers with well-built cases as a building block to make something truly amazing out of their PCs. Today, at CES in Las Vegas, iBUYPOWER has revealed its latest products which will expand its current “Element” case line.

iBUYPOWER brings in two different cases which will feature hardline tubing, the Snowblind LCD side panel, and a dual-chamber layout. The new Element CL is designed to allow for easy integration for hardline custom cooling, while the Element Dual will give gamers ample thermal support and an clean internal layout.

The Element CL incorporates an integrated front panel distribution plate that gives for easier bends and less complicated routing. The case showcases a sleek and minimalistic design aesthetic, with a front panel distribution panel and the addition of the signature transparent 1280 x 1024 19” TN LCD side panel. The case will have a black finish, with iBUYPOWER also producing a white snowblind version.

For cooling and circulation, the case will be rigged with a side-mounted 360mm radiator with three 120mm RGB fans mounted to that radiator. On the rear, a 120mm fan will be mounted for the exhaust. The top panel will house two ventilation areas, while directly behind the radiator mount will be an opening for an air intake and exhaust for added thermal support.

The Element Dual features a binary chamber design, with the PSU, mounted vertically on the bottom right side of the case, and hidden behind the motherboard tray. PC enthusiasts will then be left with an open design aesthetic that will allow for a lot of space to maximize component compatibility, which includes E-ATX and ATX motherboards, up to 400mm GPUs and 155mm CPU air coolers.

Mounting rails on the Element Dual opens the case up for three 120mm addressable RGB(ARGB) fans on the side and one included 120mm ARGB fan at the rear. An additional three 120mm fans can also be added to both the bottom and top of the case for a flexible configuration of airflow paths. The open space will also make it possible for users to mount up to a 360mm radiator on the bottom of the case, 240mm on the side, and a 120mm on the rear to boost thermal support.

The Dual is constructed from a black, full-steel frame and paneling, with a tempered glass front and side panel which will give a clear view of the case’s premium build and internal system components. All four intake zones will be covered with dust filters, which are located on the top, bottom, and two areas on the right-side panel. Connectivity will include one USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and one audio jack.

Both the Element Dual, Element CL and Snowblind CL will be expected to release sometime in Q2 of 2020, with pricing details released on a later date.