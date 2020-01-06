AMD leads the world again with world’s fastest processor, the 64-core 3990X, at CES 2020

AMD was already leading the world in the fastest processors, but this year at CES 2020, it decided to bury the competition again. President of AMD, Lisa Su, presented it herself where she needed 3 screens to show the comparison. It was pretty marvelous.

Introducing the AMD 3990X, the world’s first 64 core processor. At a retail price of $3990.00, it’s not exactly built for the everyday consumer, but the closest competition from Intel has a price point closer to $20,000. Yes, we are talking car prices. As I said, it’s not for everyone but for companies like RED, it’s probably going to save 30% of the usual time it takes to render high resolution. The 3990X is the latest of the 3rd Gen Ryzen line and is set to release on February 7, 2020.

In other processor news, AMD announced its new 7 nm line of processors, the Ryzen 4000 series. These new processors are built with 8 core and 16 threads. All examples presented during the press conference were for ultrathin laptop computing, so perhaps the entire 4000 series is geared towards the lower TDP spectrum, aka laptops. There are 3 lines of the 4000 series which are: U-series for Ultrathin, H-series for Gamers/Creators, and Pro-series for professionals.

The first device announced is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 with the new Ryzen 7 4800U. AMD President Lisa Yu, calls it the best processor ever built with twice the battery life efficiency from the competition, and the world’s thinnest and lightest 8 core laptop. This laptop releases Q1 of 2020.

Graphics Cards

Newly announced is a new member of the RX5000 family, the 5600 XT. This line fits underneath the existing 5700 XT line, but with it comes a very competitive price point of $279. Put into perspective, the 5700 line comes in around $300, and the 5700 XT is around $400. The new 5700 XT will be available starting January 21, 2020.