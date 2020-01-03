Cirque du Soleil’s extreme sports-inspired Volta coming to LA and OC

Cirque du Soleil is known for wowing its audiences with crazy stunts, high-flying acrobatics, and beautiful visuals. One of its shows, Volta, is headed to Los Angeles and Orange County in 2020, allowing many Southern Californians to experience it for the first time. Inspired by extreme sports, the traveling circus show will be at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angles from January 18 – March 8, 2020. OC residents will be able to check it out from March 18 – April 19, 2020, at OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa.

Volta debuted in 2017 in Montreal, and it is touring across the nation from Los Angeles to Atlanta this year. Set in an urban and contemporary story, the show is inspired by the culture of street sports. There’s also an uplifting message of self-acceptance, unlocking one’s true potential, and daring to believe. Volta is a poetic term where thought and/or emotion takes a drastic turn, so be prepared to see emotions fly high. The show is written and directed by Bastien Alexandre, with Jean Guibert as the director of creation. Anthony Gonzalez, from the electronic group M83, composed the score.

Stunts include BMX, various street sports and acrobatics, whether the performers are on a bike, parkouring from rooftop to rooftop, or double dutch rope skipping. The finale will feature riders doing tricks and acrobatics on a giant BMX park.

You can now get tickets for the show at cirquedusoleil.com/volta or by calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783). The Hennesy Black VIP Experience includes Volta-themed cocktail reception with open bar and hors d’oeuvres, best seats in the house, complimentary parking, and more.

Cirque du Soleil has many shows under its belt, and audiences who attend them know they will be wowed with amazing performances with a hint of story sprinkled throughout. Even the Fandom SDCC 2019 party couldn’t resist teaming up with the company to tease a new show in Vegas.