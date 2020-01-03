Over 67,000 EDM lovers celebrated New Year’s Eve at Countdown NYE

“I’m Barbara Walters, and this is 2020.”

The new year is here, and it’s a special year since it’s the big 2-0-2-0. There were many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve including standing around and waiting for a ball to drop at Times Square in New York. One of our favorite celebrating ideas included timing the Avengers: Endgame’s snap to the countdown. Since yours truly enjoys EDM and dancing, there’s one place to go to for partying and listening to the big EDM artists. Insomniac Events has announced that over 67,000 people attended Countdown NYE, the largest New Year’s Eve festival in North America.

Countdown NYE was back at the NOS Events Center in Southern California for New Year’s Eve night. The lineup was massive with headliners like The Chainsmokers, Galantis, Alesso, Oliver Heldens and Porter Robinson. Attendees had 4 stages to choose from to celebrate the countdown, with artists like Alesso and Porter Robinson performing during the countdown.

Like last year, this year’s theme is aliens. It’s not too surprising since it is called Countdown New Year’s Invasion 2.0. There were dancers dressed as aliens, and the names of the four stages are inspired by space. The Mothership is a huge stage that featured 5 giant screens showing off cool graphics. Artists including Galantis, Alesso, Said the Sky, Oliver Heldens, The Chainsmokers, Elephante, Cid, Lost Kings, and Discovery Project performed to the energetic crowd. The Nebula stage had 12th Planet, Porter Robinson, Jai Wolf, Saymyname, Nitti Gritti, Gryffin, Atliens, Tisoki, and David Steven. The Area 51 stage featured Borgore, Svdden Death Presents Voyd, Gentlemens Club, JSTJR, Blunts & Blondes, Etc!Etc!, Metrik, TC, Raiser, Eliminate, Richter, Fallen, and MC Dino. The Twilight Zone had Dombresky, Chris Lorenzo, dr. Fresh, Noizu, Vnssa, Codes, Franklyn Watts, Steady Rock, Luke Andy, and Tom & Collins.

If you love to take photos, there were streets inspired by the Milky Way, Probe Place, Moon Walk, and Abduction Alley. The nights can get cold, and Area 51 offered heated indoor human containment zones. Food and beverages were made available to purchase, and there was also an old-school sci-fi movie lounge. There were other special guest DJs mixing music where you can partake in an alien silent disco.

If you get the chance to do VIP, do it. In addition to getting a special section at each of the stages, these areas also have their own food truck, portable restroom trailers, alien-themed bar, kandi station, and more. Of course, you have to be 21 and over to enter.