22 shows and movies coming to Disney+ in 2020 including Mandalorian: Season 2

Are you thinking about canceling your Disney+ after the first season finale of The Mandalorian? 2020 is here, and Disney has announced new and original content coming this year for its streaming service. That includes the original series Marvel Studios’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision and movies like Toy Story 4, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Fans of The Mandalorian will be happy to know that the adventures of Mando continue on with season 2.

Here’s the list of movies, series, and shorts coming to Disney+ in 2020:

Toy Story 4

Get those tissues ready, since the new installment of Toy Story is coming to Disney+ filled with an emotional ending and plenty of farewells from your favorite toys. Toy Story 3 ended on a sad note, and it felt like the perfect conclusion to the Toy Story saga. However, there’s more to be told, especially with Woody reuniting with Bo Peep, who was absent in Toy Story 3. Soon Disney+ subscribers will get to see the gang on a whole new adventure in Toy Story 4. As for its release date, Disney hasn’t revealed that yet.

Diary of a Future President

Diary of a Future President is a series from creator Ilana Peña, showrunners Robin Shorr and Brad Silberling and executive producer Gina Rodriguez, which will premiere on Disney+ on January 17, 2020. It tells the story of Elena, a 12-year-old Cuban American girl who dreams of being the president of the United States. It stars Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver. Rodriguez portrays adult Elena.

Short Circuit: Experimental Films

Short Circuit is a collection of animated shorts including Jing Hua (Flower in the Mirror), Just a Thought, and Exchange Student. Jing Hua is directed by Jerry Huynh, who has worked on Moana and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Just a Thought is directed by Brian Menz and is inspired by the awkward pre-teen years and comic strips. He’s worked on Bolt, Big Hero 6, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen, Zootopia, Moana, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Exchange Student is directed by Natalie Nourigat, who has worked on Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Toy Story’s Lamp Life

Bo Peep was M.I.A. in Toy Story 3, but she returned in Toy Story 4 with a whole new life. The animated short film will dive further into her whereabouts since Toy Story 2.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is a Disney+ film based on the book series by Stephan Pastis. The movie follows an 11-year-old boy who thinks he’s the greatest detective in his town. He is helped by a polar bear and his best friend Rollo Tookus under the Total Failure Inc. agency.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

It’s been 6 years since we’ve last seen Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano together in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Disney+ offered both animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, in its lineup to help fans relive the stories. Star Wars: The Clone Wars last aired in 2014, and the series went from Cartoon Network to Netflix. Now the new season will have a new home on the Disney streaming service in February 2020.

Stargirl

Stargirl is a live-action film exclusive to Disney+ and is based on the young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli. The film follows high school teenagers falling in love for the first time with themes of non-conformity.

Penguins

Penguins is a Disneynature documentary that tells the story of Steve, an Adélie penguin, on an adventure of finding a nest and starting a life for his family.

Dolphin Reef

Dolphin Reef focuses on dolphins and is the first Disneynature film that will be released exclusively on Disney+.

Elephant

Not much is known about this documentary about Elephant, but it could be either be a Disneynature or National Geographic film. With the simple title like the other Disneynature films, it could be the former.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

What’s a 2020 lineup without a Disney film about princesses? Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is an original science fantasy film for Disney+ from director Anna Mastro and screenwriters Alex Litvak & Andrew Green, and it stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, and Élodie Yung. The story follows Sam, a princess of Illyria and is the second in line to the throne. Without a care for the royal life, she discovers that she has superpowers where she’ll join a secret society with goals of maintaining peace in the kingdom.

Rogue Trip

Synopsis: Bob Woodruff and his 27-year-old son, Mack, take fans to all the places the average tourist wouldn’t typically visit—frequently overlooked (and even misunderstood) destinations whose hidden corners surprise, amaze, and inspire. It’s the family vacation most of us are unlikely to take—but now is our chance to venture to these amazing locales via Disney+.

Becoming

Becoming is a 10-episode docuseries that highlights how different athletes, musicians, and celebrities were raised. It is a collaboration between Disney+ and LeBron James and features Anthony Davis, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Nick Cannon and more. Each episode focuses on a different celebrity as they revisit their hometown.

The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Phineas and Ferb was a popular animated kid show that lasted 4 seasons with 222 episodes. It spawned a movie, and with Disney+, the franchise will be getting another movie called The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe. The sequel will follow the two as they travel across the galaxy to help save their sister Candace from aliens. The question is, does she want to be saved when she’s living in a utopian planet?

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the highly anticipated series from Marvel Studios. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will find themselves without their good friend, Steve Rogers. The two characters were fun to watch in Captain America: Civil War as they butted heads, and we can’t wait to see how their relationship is going to grow in the new series.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

Just by looking at the WandaVision concept art, it’s already shaping up to be one weird show. During D23 Expo, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige described the show as being half-sitcom and half-Marvel adventure, with the sitcom part being inspired by The Dick Van Dyke Show. With (Avengers: Infinity War Spoiler) Vision dead at the hand of Thanos, we’re wondering how the sentient robot is going to return in the upcoming series.

The Mandalorian: Season 2

The Mandalorian was a phenomenon, especially with the cute “Baby Yoda” traveling with the bounty hunter. With Season 2 already planned, we’re excited to see what adventure awaits. One this is for sure, The Mandalorian merchandise is going to be extremely popular. I have spoken.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a live-action series based on the High School Musical movies. It’s back for a second season, and the High School Musical gang will be back with more high school drama, songs, and dance.

Muppets Now

Kermit the Frog and his friends will be back with the upcoming short-form series, Muppets Now, which will feature celebrity guests. It wasn’t so long ago that we saw a Muppets series, which aired on ABC back in 2016. The series didn’t last long and was canceled after just one season.

Aladdin (2019)

Walt Disney Pictures has been turning its classic animated films into live-action ones, and Aladdin was no exception. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences loved it with a CinemaScore of A. Soon, it will be available on Disney+ for your viewing pleasure with Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

The Lion King (2019)

Jon Favreau got Star Wars fans coming together with The Mandalorian. As for his remake of The Lion King, critics were split with the audiences loving it with an A CinemaScore. The Circle of Life will come in full circle when the 2019 movie comes to Disney+.

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire is back after 16 years in hiatus. The original series follows Lizzie in junior high school as she deals with teenage issues. The new series will have Hillary Duff reprising her role as Lizzie with original series showrunner Terri Minsky returning.

Check out the What’s Coming to Disney+ in 2020 trailer below: