VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65″ 4K HDR TV (P659-G1) brings affordability with excellent picture quality

Vizio has been in the TV market since 2002, and it has been one of the top TV manufacturing companies in sales. The company has been using different types of technology to match other brands in terms of video quality while still remaining affordable. Enter the P-Series Quantum, which produces more color than a standard 4K HDR TV. Nerd Reactor had the chance to test out the Vizio P-Series Quantum 65″ 4K HDR TV (P659-G1), and it’s a gorgeous display for those with 4K and HDR content.

The Vizio (P659-G1) P-Series Quantum 65″ 4K HDR TV (see it on Amazon) is a big and heavy TV, and you’ll need another person to help you move this around. It features bezeless sides and top. There’s a thin bezel at the bottom with the Vizio log on the bottom right.

The VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65″ 4K HDR TV includes 5 HDMI inputs, and each is capable of Full UDH Color, which you’ll have to turn on manually.

3 HDMI inputs are located on the bottom and in the back along with outputs for Optical and RCA and inputs for Ethernet cables and Cable/Antenna.

On the right of the TV’s backside are inputs for two HDMI cables, one component and one USB 2.0.

As for sound, it has two 10-watt speakers. They’re clear, but if you already are getting this set, you’re more likely to splurge on a surround sound system.

Picture Quality

Vizio’s Quantum Color Spectrum offers 115% more color than the traditional 4K HDR TV, with the number of colors at 1.07 billion. The TV is compatible with

Dolby Vision and HDR10 content with a dynamic contrast ratio of 50 million to 1. There’s plenty of HDR content to choose from, whether you’re watching UHD 4K Blu-rays, Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Our favorite content that shows off colors comes from YouTube channels featuring HDR and 4K. With Quantum Dot and 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), the colors truly pop, and the detailed images are stunning as you can see the cracks on walls, dirt on the ground, the individual hairs of fur on animals, sparks from fireworks, etc. Oftentimes it looks better than real-life, and one will definitely not feel disappointed with the image quality.

With a refresh rate of 240Hz, videos feel smoother. Whether you’re watching HFR content like sports or nature videos, the motion helps to create a lifelike experience. The TV also features low input lag, which is great for video games. We’ve tested fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11 and first-person shooters like Modern Warfare, and the response is quick for these fast-paced games.

Active Full Array

One of the selling points for the TV is the active full array with up to 1,100 nits, which uses LED local dimming to make pictures as bright and as dark as possible, achieving quality close to OLED TVs. With 200 local dimming zones, there are many areas on the TV that will show off the bright and dark areas. Daylight scenes showing off the sun and clouds are bright. During nighttime scenes, the levels are very deep black. There’s a demo of a man blowing fire at night that really showcases the dynamic range.

It’s not always perfect, though. Playing video games and watching movies with subtitles can be a bit distracting due to the LED backlight creating the blooming effect. For example, white text or small white areas with a mainly dark background will activate the LED lights, causing the white to bleed out in the darker areas. The solution is to turn off the active full array, but that kind of defeats the purpose of playing a movie or game in HDR. If you’re watching content without static text, you should be fine.

Smartcast

Smartcast is back and features customization for your favorite apps. You can move the bottom apps around from left to right in the order of your preference. These apps include Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube, and more. Sorry, Disney+ and DC Universe aren’t available, but if you have a smart device, you can cast those apps to the TV via the built-in Chromecast. (It’s not as fast as an actual Chromecast device, but it gets the job done.) It also includes an input and a Smartcast app for Watch Free Vizio, which is powered by Pluto. There are hundreds of free content available ranging from movies to music channels. (There are even dedicated channels for 007 films.)

Remote

The Vizio remote features quick-access buttons for Vudu, Netflix, Prime Video, Xumo, Crackle, and iHeart Radio. There’s the usual for input select, power, back, info, volume, channel and more. Since this is a smart TV, you can also control it with your smart device or Google Assistant. For the most part, it works fine. As for the actual TV itself, we’ve encountered issues of the volume lowering itself automatically. It can get frustrating, and we’re not sure if it’s due to the CEC control, the soundbar that’s connected to it, or something else entirely.

Final Reaction

The VIZIO (P659-G1) P-Series Quantum 65″ 4K HDR TV is the best bang for your buck in the 4K HDR market with clear picture quality and amazing colors. The

Full Array LED helps to achieve great contrast between light and dark scenes. However, issues will arise when playing video games with a static and bright HUD or watching content with subtitles.

Score: 4/5 Atoms

A unit was provided by Vizio for review purposes.