Christopher Nolan messes with time in new Tenet trailer

Christopher Nolan loves playing with people’s minds. Inception featured weird and insane visuals inside a person’s mind, Memento was told in reverse order, and Interstellar dealt with spacetime. The director took a break from that with Dunkirk, but he’s back at it again with his upcoming film, Tenet. Warner Bros. has released the trailer for the film, and one can see that Nolan is very much obsessed with time.

Tenet stars John David Washington, and the trailer teases how time is affected in the world of the afterlife. With Tenet being a palindrome where it’s spelled the same backward and forward, this may be a hint as to the film’s conclusion. Could the beginning also be the end? Perhaps Washington’s character is going to end up at the same spot as he started. If Memento and Inception are anything to go by, audiences will be in for one crazy and wild mind-blowing ride.

Tenet is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington (HBO’s Ballers), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2), Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Godzilla), Clémence Poésy (Harry Potter films), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight trilogy) and Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express).

Tenet hits theaters on July 17, 2020.