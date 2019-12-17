Xiaomi is planning Guinness World Record of ‘Most People Unbox Simultaneously’

This is a sponsored post.

Xiaomi, the company behind the Mi Box S, is planning a Guinness World Record of “Most People Unbox Simultaneously” altogether in New York. The event will be held on Saturday on December 21st in New York, so be sure to register for the chance to do an unboxing filled with tech items. Nerd Reactor did their own unboxing of the Mi-Stery Box, which is filled with all types of products from Xiaomi.

Mi Box S’ Walmart Link: http://bit.ly/XiaomiMiBoxS

Mi-Stery Box Event on Dec 21st in NYC http://www.misterybox.nyc

Here’s the information:

Xiaomi is inviting you to join the “Mi-Stery Box” event and break the Guinness World Record of “Most People Unbox Simultaneously” altogether.

Location: The Oculus Plaza

Fulton St & Church St, New York

Date: Saturday 12/21

Time: 1pm