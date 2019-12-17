Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits playlist celebrates 25 million followers

Spotify is rich with music, giving users the chance to listen to today’s biggest artist as well as discovering new music from artists that have flown under the radar. With millions of users accessing the streaming platform on a daily basis, Spotify is celebrating one of its popular playlists “Today’s Top Hits” as it crosses the milestone of 25 million followers.

The playlist serves as the world’s biggest playlist, as it is the premier destination for both emerging and established artists alike. In comparison, if “Today’s Top Hits” was an actual music artist, it would be the third most-streamed artist on Spotify, following Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Since 2014, Spotify has inspected and evaluated the trends in music culture to find the perfect songs to include in the playlist. Every genre of music, spanning across the globe has found its way on to Spotify’s prestigious playlist including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Indie, and others. Ever since it launched, Today’s Top Hits has amassed over 20 billion streams, updating every week, and being a true representation of today’s music of fan favorites.

There have been over 70 artists that have truly benefited from being on the playlist, with those artists receiving more than 100 million streams. Not only has the playlist been a reflection of culture, but it has also been the forefront for emerging artists to have their music heard, ultimately launching their career. Artists such as “Arizona Zervas (Roxanne),” “Tones and I (Dance Monkey),” and “Lewis Capaldi (Someone You Loved)” have all had their careers kick-started by being on the playlist, and now have joined some notable established artists such as Post Malone, Selena Gomez, Khalid, The Chainsmokers, and Camilla Cabello.

“We are thrilled that Today’s Top Hits, the biggest playlist brand in the world, has reached this significant milestone. We love the reaction that fans and users have for TTH and are thrilled to use it as a platform to highlight artists from all over the world. We are looking forward to the next 25!” said Jeremy Erlich, VP, Music Strategy, Spotify.

To ring in the celebration of Spotify’s historic milestone, several artists that are featured on the playlist including Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Lewis Capaldi, Lauv, Conan Gray, Marshmello, and The Chainsmokers, and they have all shared a special congratulatory video to thank the millions of followers for their undying support over the years. You can watch the video below.

Today’s Top Hits is the place that gives artists a chance to reach a wider global audience, while also giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite musicians. You can listen to the playlist, so you can ring in the new year with some of the biggest music singles in the world.