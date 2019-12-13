RIPT Apparel had a rare The Mandalorian and ‘Baby Yoda’ t-shirt

The Mandalorian has become a very popular series from Disney+, and ever since the ending of the first episode, “Baby Yoda” took the internet by storm. Each week fans get excited to see the little kid doing cute things. With “Baby Yoda” becoming the talk of the time, fans have been hankering for some merchandise featuring the little child. Funko announced a Pop! vinyl figure, and other items included some iffy t-shirt designs. That was not the case with RIPT Apparel and its Bounty Bros t-shirt, which featured The Mandalorian and “Baby Yoda” together.

The Bounty Bros t-shirt had a very stylized and cute design of The Mandalorian carrying “Baby Yoda” inside his carriage. Mando is seen running with the child, which captures the story from the Disney+ live-action series where the duo is hunted by other bounty hunters after Mando broke the guild’s code. Now on the run, the two must find ways to stay under the radar. However, that’s going to be tough when people are desperate and call out to Mando for help. (He does have a soft side after all.)

As for the Bounty Bros t-shirt, the bad news is that it is no longer available. RIPT Apparel is a daily apparel site featuring three new designs showcased every 24 hours. That means the design is very, very limited. You have to be an active visitor, or else you might miss out on a favorite design. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t see another design featuring the two popular Star Wars characters in the future.

Although RIPT Apparel features new but limited designs every day, it also has other designs available for longer periods from Marvel, Pokemon, Super Mario and more. To check them out, please visit https://www.riptapparel.com/. And if you want to check out other Star Wars designs, visit https://www.riptapparel.com/collections/hope/type-mens.