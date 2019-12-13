Mira, Royal Detective renewed for second season on Disney Junior

“Mira, Royal Detective” is an animated series that’s headed to Disney Junior in Spring 2020. It follows Mira and her friends as they embark on adventures and solve mysteries. Those familiar and unfamiliar with Indian culture will be in for a treat as the culture and customs come to life including authentic storytelling, music, food, fashion, language, art, and dance. This week, it was announced that the second season has been greenlit ahead of the series premiere.

The announcement was made during the special advance screening of the series by Joe D’Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior.

Synopsis: Set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike. She is joined by her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, as they take young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.

“Mira, Royal Detective” features voice acting by Leela Ladnier as Mira, Freida Pinto (“The Path”) as Queen Shanti, Kal Penn (“Sunnyside”) as mongoose Mikku and Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”) as mongoose Chikku, Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) as a young commoner named Pinky, Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa, Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”) as Mira’s father Sahil, Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”) as Prince Neel’s Great-Aunt Rupa, Aparna Nancherla (“BoJack Horseman”) as Mira’s cousin Meena, Kamran Lucas (Disney’s “Mech-X4”) as Prince Neel, Karan Brar (Disney Channel’s “BUNK’D”) as Prince Veer, Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) as Manjeet, Maulik Pancholy (“Phineas and Ferb”) as Ranjeet, Sarayu Blue (“I Feel Bad”) as the palace tailor, Parvesh Cheena (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) as bandit Manish, Sonal Shah (“Scrubs”) as bandits Poonam, and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Mira’s cousin Priya.

The show is executive produced by Sascha Paladino (“Miles from Tomorrowland”) and developed by Becca Topol (“Elena of Avalor”), who also serves as story editor and co-producer. IW Group’s Shagorika Ghosh Perkins is the series’ cultural consultant and consulting producer. Bollywood dancer and choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan (“So You Think You Can Dance”) and music producer Deepak Ramapriyan (“Basmati Blues”) join as additional consultants. Matthew Tishler (“Fancy Nancy”) and Jeannie Lurie (“The Muppets”) write and produce original songs, and Amritha Vaz (“Miss India America”) serves as composer. The series is produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, with animation provided by Technicolor India.

Each episode of “Mira, Royal Detective” has two 11-minute stories.