Check out these 2019 Ugly Christmas Sweaters from Fun.com

The holiday season is here, and one way to celebrate the festivities is by wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters. These are tacky sweaters with a Christmas twist, and it’s become a trendy way to show off the holiday spirit. Fun.com has released its 2019 Ugly Christmas Sweaters line including Gremlins, Fraggle Rock, Krampus, llamas, and traditional Christmas themes. Check out the list below.

Gremlins Caroling Trio Ugly Christmas Sweater for Adults

Gremlins are troublemakers, and you can show off your naughty side with this Ugly Christmas Sweater featuring three Gremlins caroling. Music notes are placed all over with the sweater’s color scheme including dark green and dark blue.

Gremlins Gizmo Claus Ugly Christmas Sweater

You can’t have a Gremlins Ugly Christmas Sweater without one featuring the lovable Gizmo. This is a nice balance to the mischevious creatures, and this sweater features Gizmo wearing a Santa hat. He’s such a good Mogwai. This is one of my favorite sweaters, so of course, I had to check it out.

Sailor Moon Fair Isle Ugly Christmas Sweater

Sailor Moon is a popular anime series following a schoolgirl who helps saves the world from evil. Channel your inner teenager with the Sailor Moon Fair Isle Ugly Christmas Sweater. It is blue and features our heroine striking a pose on the front.

Fraggle Rock Sublimated Ugly Christmas Sweater

The Fraggle Rock Sublimated Ugly Christmas Sweater is one of the most colorful sweaters from the line, which is fitting since Fraggles love to have fun. It features many characters including Gobo Fraggle, Mokey Fraggle, Wembley Fraggle, Boober Fraggle, and Red Fraggle.

Krampus Ugly Christmas Sweater

Krampus is the evil version of Santa Claus, and he’s a character from Central Europe. Instead of putting gifts in people’s houses, he goes inside them to scare the children. What makes this sweater different from the rest is that the sculpted Krampus head is attached to the front.

Freddy Krueger Christmas Sweater

Okay, so the Freddy Krueger sweater isn’t really an Ugly Christmas Sweater, but it’s perfect for those wanting to do a lighthearted cosplay during the holidays.

Find your favorite 2019 Ugly Christmas Sweaters at Fun.com.