The next Microsoft console is Xbox Series X

During The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft announced its next-generation console, Xbox Series X. In addition, the look of the console and its controller has been revealed by Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, during the live-streaming event.

The look of the Xbox Series X resembles a miniature PC tower, and it’s more of a box shape than the previous Xbox consoles. Check out the 4K trailer below.

Microsoft is calling the upcoming console the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever.

To help promote the upcoming console, Spencer revealed a new trailer for an exclusive game, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, from Ninja Theory. Melina Juergens reprises her role as Senua.

With the reveal of the Xbox Series X, people were quick to make fun of the design.

Bonus feature: it doubles as a space heater. — Neo Cortex (@Neo_Cortex_PhD) December 13, 2019

The XTower 2020 — 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓅𝒽 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒞𝒽𝑒𝒻👌🏽🏀 (@play0ff_st3ph_) December 13, 2019

This will double as my console and my stool to sit on while I game — ⋈™ EdWorld ⋈™ (@EdWorId1) December 13, 2019