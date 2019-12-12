Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights gets a trailer

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for his Broadway musical, Hamilton. Since then, fans could see his work in films including Moana and Mary Poppins Returns. Before Hamilton, there was his first musical, In the Heights, and it’s going to be turned into a live-action movie. Today, Warner Bros. has released the trailer for the upcoming musical, and it’s filled with dancing and singing in the streets of Washington Heights, Manhattan.

The movie is based on the musical stage play featuring a predominantly Hispanic-American neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. The show opened on Broadway in March 2008.

Miranda first wrote In the Heights in 1999 during his freshman year of college, and it then appeared in Waterford, Connecticut, had a 2007 Off-Broadway run, and premiered on Broadway in March 2008.

Synopsis: Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights features music and lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda and is directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Christopher Scott is the choreographer, and he has worked with Chu before with The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers. It’s produced by Miranda and Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman, and Mara Jacobs. David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick served as executive producers.

The film stars Anthony Ramos (“A Star is Born,” Broadway’s “Hamilton”), Corey Hawkins (“Straight Outta Compton,” “BlacKkKlansman”), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV’s “Vida”), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s “In the Heights”), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s “Rent”), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s “Matilda the Musical”), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Dascha Polanco (TV’s “Orange Is the New Black”) and Jimmy Smits (the “Star Wars” films).

In the Heights hits theaters on June 26, 2020.