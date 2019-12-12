Enjoy the holiday spirit at Queen Mary Christmas

It’s the holiday season, and Queen Mary is back with another cool event called Queen Mary Christmas. From now until January 1st, guests can enjoy Christmas activities including meeting Santa, Storytime with Mrs. C., ice skating, The Polar Express 4D Experience, Gingerbread House Decorating, and more.

Meet-and-Greet with Santa

Families can meet Santa in his Captain’s Quarters, which is located on Promenade. A souvenir photo costs $20, and admission is included in all ticket types.

Storytime with Mrs. C.

Located in the Main Hall (aboard the Queen Mary), kids can sit down next to Mrs. C as she reads her favorite stories. It’s a very cozy setting where you will feel at home. Souvenir mug of hot cocoa is available for $9. Admission is included in all ticket types.

True North Ice Rink

Ice skating costs $15 per person and includes ice skates. Once inside, you can skate around the giant Christmas tree in the 6,000-square-feet ice rink for 45 minutes.

The Polar Express in 4-D

The Polar Express is a classic animated Christmas film starring Tom Hanks, and attendees can experience the film in a whole new way with The Polar Express in 4-D. Located in the 4-D Theater in the stern, you’ll be in an immersive experience with 3D and 4D effects with an abridged version of the film. You’ll feel the air, see snow, and feel the rush of the train as it travels from houses to the North Pole. Admission is included in all ticket types.

Other activities included with all ticket types are North Pole Rock Climbing (North Pole Village), Queen Mary Express Train Rides, Grand Carousel Rides (North Pole Village). Priced activities include Gingerbread House Decorating (Winter Wharf) for $16 and Stocking Decorating (Winter Wharf) for $11.

One of our favorite activities is watching a group of singers performing inside the Winter Wharf. There’s also a band playing Christmas music outside in the North Pole Village.

Queen Mary Christmas offers plenty of activities for families to enjoy, but remember to check the weather and dress appropriately.

For more info and tickets, visit https://www.queenmary.com/calendar-of-events/qmchristmas/home/